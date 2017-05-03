News Ticker

OJ: Knife offers no clues to double murder

15th March 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 29

DNA testing on a knife found buried at O.J. Simpson’s former estate has produced no matches, the celebrity news website TMZ reported on Tuesday.
Simpson

“We’re told the microbes in the soil degraded any DNA to the point it was impossible to get a meaningful result,” the website said.

It added that police had also failed to find any hair or other sample that could provide a breakthrough in the case and that the “investigation is over.”

Officer Tony Im, of the Los Angeles Police Department, told AFP he had no new information and that testing on the knife was ongoing.

“They are still doing testing and we are waiting for results,” Im said. “We don’t go by what TMZ says.”

A construction worker found the buck knife with a five-inch blade buried on the perimeter of the property in 2002 or 2003, after Simpson had sold the estate, and gave it to a retired Los Angeles police officer who was working as a security guard at a nearby film shoot.




The officer has said that he initially alerted police about the discovery but was turned away. In January, he again alerted authorities who took custody of the knife.

News of the discovery led to speculation that it could provide a new lead in the 1994 slayings of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The pair were found stabbed to death outside her home and the former football star was charged with the murders and endured one of the highest-profile trials in US legal history. The murder weapon used in the slayings was never found.

Simpson was acquitted in the case but is now serving time in prison for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas.

AFP

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

29 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Ex Zi FM Stereo radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa says Musarara should sue her ex-employers too - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Teenage boy threatens to ‘rip open’ his 60-year-old dad’s stomach after misunderstanding – 263AfricaNews
  3. Google
  4. protein diet
  5. Lovehoney
  6. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  7. Rabbit Vibrator
  8. funny videos
  9. gay
  10. e liquid
  11. designer
  12. mobile forex app
  13. amazon Customer Reviews
  14. app download for pc
  15. buy dildos
  16. Arduino shields
  17. pc apps for windows 7
  18. 福井脱毛
  19. 福井脱毛
  20. Purchase China
  21. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fees
  22. best kona
  23. Ventura
  24. LED Lighting Warranty Sanlibang
  25. bridal rhinestone
  26. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  27. cardio instructor
  28. Best Strap On Dildo
  29. Best Bluetooth Headphones,Bluetooth Headphones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News