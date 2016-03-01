Another break-in at Mnangagwa’s office

POLICE in Harare were this morning reportedly investigating another suspected break-in at Vice- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Ministry of Justice offices.



Details of the alleged break-in were still sketchy with police detectives at the site refusing to speak to the media.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba and Information minister Christopher Mushohwe could not be reached for comment.

The break-in if confirmed, would be the fifth since 2013 although no suspects have been arrested in all the cases.

Mnangagwa is currently locked in fierce succession wars with rival Zanu PF factions eyeing President Robert Mugabe’s post.