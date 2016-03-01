News Ticker

Another break-in at Mnangagwa’s office

1st March 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 1

POLICE in Harare were this morning reportedly investigating another suspected break-in at Vice- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Ministry of Justice offices.
Mnangagwa

Details of the alleged break-in were still sketchy with police detectives at the site refusing to speak to the media.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba and Information minister Christopher Mushohwe could not be reached for comment.

The break-in if confirmed, would be the fifth since 2013 although no suspects have been arrested in all the cases.
Mnangagwa is currently locked in fierce succession wars with rival Zanu PF factions eyeing President Robert Mugabe’s post.

Related Posts
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
HARARE - Expelled former Zanu PF bigwig, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, is taking President Robert Mugabe, pictured, on for going ahead with the proclamation of by-election dates for the Mwenezi East Constituency, ...
READ MORE
Man accuses wife of bedding son
Man accuses wife of bedding son
A HARARE woman has approached the civil courts seeking a protection order against her husband, whom she said accuses her of prostitution and sleeping with their 17-year-old son. BY NQOBILE NKIWANE Florence ...
READ MORE
Shiri swindler freed on bail
Shiri swindler freed on bail
HARARE - Brian Tarisai Kambasha, who was jailed for three years for duping Airforce of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri of more than $50 000 in a botched solar ...
READ MORE
Stepmother loots property
Stepmother loots property
TWO Hob-House teenagers are embroiled in a nasty estate wrangle with their stepmother who allegedly milked their late father’s estate dry without them benefiting anything. Tinashe Mafashu (18) has since filed ...
READ MORE
Police commanders reshufffled
Police commanders reshufffled
HARARE - Top police provincial commanders in various provinces have been reshuffled in accordance with the organisation’s policy and work plan. National police spokesperson Charity Charamba on Friday confirmed the move, ...
READ MORE
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
VICTORIA FALLS - Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has stopped sitting as a Supreme Court judge to allow him time to properly manage his two portfolios of being the head of ...
READ MORE
Magaya arrest drama
Magaya arrest drama
PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya spent Friday night in police custody after he was charged for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in July last year. BY BLESSED ...
READ MORE
Prophet cons more women. . . same tricks on different ladies
Prophet cons more women. . . same tricks on different ladies
A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet who made headlines last month after tricking popular Mutare socialites who were searching for men-luring prayers and duped them of their smart phones has struck again. Simbarashe Chipepera ...
READ MORE
Makarau defends dual roles
Makarau defends dual roles
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Rita Makarau – who also serves as the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) secretary – has defended her dual roles amid growing concerns of conflict of ...
READ MORE
Satanism scare as student disappears
Satanism scare as student disappears
GWERU - A Form 5 student at Lower Gweru Mission has mysteriously disappeared. The student’s disappearance has torched a storm with relatives pointing fingers at the school authorities in a case ...
READ MORE
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
Man accuses wife of bedding son
Shiri swindler freed on bail
Stepmother loots property
Police commanders reshufffled
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
Magaya arrest drama
Prophet cons more women. . . same tricks
Makarau defends dual roles
Satanism scare as student disappears

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News