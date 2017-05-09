Mnangagwa’s ‘daughter’ in $1 million scam

A WOMAN, who claimed to be Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter allegedly tried to extort $1 million from a white Goromonzi farmer, so he would not be evicted from the farm.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The farmer, Martin Grobler, claimed Shorai Kudzai Muchemwa, stormed his farm, Lot 1 Buena Vista, last weekend in the company of armed men, accusing him of refusing to vacate the property and later demanded a protection fee to enable him to continue farming.

According to court papers filed under case number HC995/16, Grobler claimed that in November 2013, he was issued with an offer letter to stay on the farm, but the Lands and Land Resettlement ministry issued Muchemwa another offer letter for the same piece of land.

“Even though the first respondent (Muchemwa) is not bound by the order appealed against, she is not entitled to disrespect it,” Grobler said in an affidavit.

“I say this because on February 1, 2016, the first respondent came to my place with some hired people, who were drunk and armed with AK47 rifles and told me to leave my farm.”

“I begged that I needed to at least harvest my tobacco crop, which I am now harvesting and I was in the process of curing it, but the first respondent and the second respondent (Edwin Zimuto), who appeared to be the leader of the hired gang, told me to pay $1 000 000 if I wanted to stay.

“I told him that I could not do so since I could not raise that amount of money and they reduced it to $500 000. I still could not raise the money and promised at least $15 000, but the second respondent pointed a gun to my head and threatened to kill me, alleging that I was trying to be funny.”

Grobler claimed Muchemwa and Zimuto were accompanied by McDonald Chibondo and Misheck Chimukasa, who also had AK47 riffles when they descended on the farm.









He said soon after the incident, he rushed to Epworth Police Station to report the matter, but was turned away, with the officers claiming the issue was political and sensitive.

Grobler said the group then returned to the farm and sealed the doors to his tobacco curing bans.

“On February 7, 2016, the first respondent (Muchemwa) came again, with her thugs, to my house and told me that I should know by now that she was the daughter of Vice-President Mnangagwa and that no one would stop her in the country,” he said.

“She was accompanied by the second respondent (Zimuto), who was flipping his AK47 rifle in the air, as she was addressing me, threatening me.”

