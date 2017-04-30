State claims ‘plot’ to bomb Mugabe ice-cream

HARARE – Two Zimbabwe National Army corporals were arraigned before the courts yesterday for allegedly conniving with an opposition political party official and an ex-army officer to bomb President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega Dairies.



President of the Zimbabwe People’s Front political party, Owen Kuchata, 34, ZNA corporals Borman Ngwenya, 30, Solomon Makumbe, 29, and an ex-soldier Silas Pfupa, 37, appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe facing sedition charges.

Ngwenya and Makumbe are attached to 1 Field Regiment and Zimbabwe Intelligence Corps respectively.

They are being charged with possession of weaponry for sabotage and money laundering and terrorism.

Chikwekwe remanded the quartet in custody to February 8 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.









Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that last Friday around 4pm, police received a tip-off that the quartet were planning to bomb Alpha and Omega dairies processing plant and tuckshop during the night.

The plant and tuckshop are located at Gushungo Dairy Estate along Jumbo Road in Mazowe.

It is alleged that the quartet accused Mugabe of causing suffering to Zimbabweans because of his “dictatorial leadership.”

Police detectives proceeded to the farm and laid an ambush about 100 metres from the quartet’s target, the court heard.

Around 10pm, detectives saw the quartet approaching the plant and immediately arrested them, the court heard.

They reportedly searched them and recovered four Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs), ammonium nitrate, nails and sand in 750 millilitre empty bottles of Brandy, it was claimed.

They also recovered a Zimbabwe People’s Front Party manifesto, party constitution and documents relating to party activities, the court heard.

It is alleged that prior to the plot, the quartet held several meetings to acquire funding to carry out banditry, terrorism and sabotage, the State claims.

On Sunday, the quartet voluntarily made indications to the police, the court was further told.