Mngangagwa ally freed by court on Grace slur

Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) had his charges of criminally insulting First Lady Grace Mugabe and fellow party member and Kadoma businessman Jimayi Muduvuri withdrawn before plea yesterday.

BY MOSES MATENGA



The matter was withdrawn after his lawyer Givemore Muvhiringi successfully applied against further remand.

“We had made an application for refusal of remand on the basis that the charge in question was unconstitutional. The court agreed with us, so they said he won’t be prosecuted. The court ruled that they can proceed to charge him for disorderly conduct,” he said.









“The aspect of insulting the First Lady is no longer there.”

Muvhiringi said Wadyajena would now appear in court on February 1 on a lesser charge of disorderly conduct which, according to legal experts, attracts a fine or six months in prison.

The youthful Midlands legislator was arrested during Zanu PF’s national conference in Victoria Falls last month, but the matter was recently dismissed as frivolous by the party’s provincial disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, Wadyajena is reportedly under fire from members of a rival Zanu PF faction known as the G40, who are pushing to have him suspended together with July Moyo (Zanu PF deputy secretary for administration), Gokwe-Kana MP Owen Ncube and Midlands youth leader Edmore Samambwa on allegations of fanning factionalism.

The three are being accused of intimidating Tourism deputy minister Annastancia Ndlovu, Labour deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze and Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane.

Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere confirmed the matter yesterday.

“The matter is still in the province. We will wait for it to come and we will be informed on that by the provincial chairman (Kizito Chivamba) on Thursday (tomorrow) ,” Kasukuwere said.

Chivamba said he had set up a discplinary committee led by provincial deputy chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube to hear the case.