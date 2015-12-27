Harare top cop dies in freak car accident in Borrowadale

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa (picture) died at A.M.I Medical Centre in Harare, from injuries sustained when a tree fell on a vehicle he was travelling by along Borrowdale road opposite St Georges College.
According to a statement from the police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa was driving a Ford Ranger twin cab towards the city centre when his vehicle was hit on the roof by a falling Cyprus tree at around 1800 hours yesterday.
He was in the company of his wife and a granddaughter when the tragedy occurred.
Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa sustained head injuries and was rushed to Avenues Clinic before he was transferred to A.M .I centre where he died.
On the 24th of December, the ZBC News spoke to Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa at Mbare bus terminus.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Mourners are gathered at number 1 Booth Road, Morris Depot in Harare. – ZBC
DISMISSED Masvingo provincial affairs minister, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, has hired top Harare lawyer and opposition politician Tendai Biti to sue President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.
Mugabe has previously warned against taking ...
THE full Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench is today expected to entertain Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s application challenging the constitutionality of the section of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act ...
MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has lashed out at the police accusing them of unjustifiably arresting Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Church leader Madzibaba Ishmael Mufani who has been picked in ...
Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Martin Dinha yesterday had his extortion trial suspended after the High Court referred the matter to the Constitutional Court to determine constitutional issues he raised ...
LONDON - British police says a five-year-old Zimbabwean girl hit by a car yesterday has died .
Although full details are unavailable,the Zimbabwenewslive understands the girl’s parents are from Zimbabwe known ...
The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()