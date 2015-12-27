Harare top cop dies in freak car accident in Borrowadale

HARARE – Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Harare Province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Shadreck Mubaiwa has died.

He was 54.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa (picture) died at A.M.I Medical Centre in Harare, from injuries sustained when a tree fell on a vehicle he was travelling by along Borrowdale road opposite St Georges College.

According to a statement from the police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa was driving a Ford Ranger twin cab towards the city centre when his vehicle was hit on the roof by a falling Cyprus tree at around 1800 hours yesterday.









He was in the company of his wife and a granddaughter when the tragedy occurred.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa sustained head injuries and was rushed to Avenues Clinic before he was transferred to A.M .I centre where he died.

On the 24th of December, the ZBC News spoke to Senior Assistant Commissioner Mubaiwa at Mbare bus terminus.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at number 1 Booth Road, Morris Depot in Harare. – ZBC