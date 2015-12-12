Family in witchcraft storm

A TROUBLED Marange man who could not fathom witchcraft allegations laid against him by his cousins, last week sought the court’s reprimand against the duo.



The court heard that Eliah Chitsiku’s cousins, Colbert and Naboth accused him of bewitching their father by making him mentally retarded.

He later died.

The visibly distraught Eliah told Mutare magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Chigodora that the duo were tormenting and emotionally abusing him.

“Your Worship, I have had enough of these two men. I no longer have peace at my house because they torment me everyday accusing me of practising witchcraft,” said Eliah.

He added that the pair came to his homestead demanding $700 which he owed their father some time back in 1992.

“It was in 1992 when their father gave me $700 to give my father as his contribution towards the cleansing of the family. My father however, gave me back the money and asked me to return it to him,” he said.

“After I returned the money Colbert and Naboth’s father fell seriously ill. I am innocent Your Worship, I did not bewitch their father as alleged,” said Chitsiku.

Colbert told the court that Chitsiku was not only responsible for his father’s death but was behind a litany of misfortunes happening in their clan.









“We have consulted several traditional healers and they are attributing misfortunes in our family to what happened to that money,” he said.

The emotionally-charged Colbert revealed that the family was under a serious curse that needed the intervention of sangomas.

“Our sisters do not get married, our children are always ill and business has gone down for everyone in the family,” he said.

Mrs Chigodora warned the siblings against demanding money from Chitsiku saying they had no right to do so.

“In this court, you can not claim money that is owed to your father. I advise you to go to your community leader since you said it has something to do with the cleansing of the family.”

She ordered Colbert and Naboth to keep peace with Chitsiku and desist from tormenting him. – Manica Post