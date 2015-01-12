News Ticker

Court stops Grace Mugabe evictions

12th January 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 31

HIGH COURT judge, Erica Ndewere has ordered an immediate stop to the demolition of homes belonging to 200 families settled at a Mazowe farm the First Lady, Grace Mugabe was allegedly eying for a game park.

Ndewere passed the ruling Monday after hearing submissions from human rights lawyers representing the troubled villagers and those representing the police, together with the Home Affairs and Lands Ministers.

The villagers had sought temporary relief from the evictions.

Speaking to journalists just after the ruling, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ Tonderai Bhatasara, who stood for the villagers, welcomed the verdict.

“We are happy that our position has been vindicated,” he said.

“Justice Ndewere granted the interim relief that our clients wanted. So the police have been interdicted from continuing to demolish and evict the applicants from Arnold Farm.”

The ruling, Bhatasara added, was in terms of Section 74 of the country’s Constitution which prohibits arbitrary evictions or demolitions of citizens’ home without a court order.

“The court recognised the supremacy of the Constitution; that it is above basically everyone else and all the conduct that has to be done has to be in compliance with the Constitution.

“I feel relieved and happy that after all this has happened to my clients who experienced some traumatic experiences and imagine their kids are supposed to be at school.

“They were in limbo now, they were uncertain if this was going to happen (favourable ruling).”

The villagers have endured rain and cold nights in the open since truckloads of police officers were dispatched Wednesday last week to evict them from a place they have called their homes for nearly a decade.

There are concerns however that since the First Family’s name has featured prominently in the saga, authorities may elect to ignore the court order, which comes after police ignored an almost similar one passed last August.

Mashonaland Central provincial governor, Martin Dinha has distanced the Zanu PF women’s league boss from the chaos, insisting the evictions were purely a decision by his administration which wants the settlers to relocate to a land designated as their new place.

Despite the strong denials, Aspinas Makufa, a member of Arnold Farm residents association said when police descended on the area, “they equated us to an ant trying to fight an elephant”.

This was in apparent reference to the villagers resisting orders to vacate the land by Grace.

Daaisi Musekiwa, one of the handful villagers who travelled to hear the outcome of the case, welcomed the ruling but lamented the labour now required to rebuild their homes deep into the current cropping season.

He denied claims by Dinha, they were a bunch of illegal gold panners resisting eviction.

“We are not gold panners,” he said, “Anyone who wants to prove we are real farmers must come on the ground and see how much crop we have planted.

“Speaking for myself, I have planted eight hectares of maize and three hectares of soya bean and l have 33 herd of cattle which l raised from scratch while at Arnold Farm.”

Related Posts
Indonesia to execute Zimbabwe and Nigerian drug mules
Indonesia to execute Zimbabwe and Nigerian drug mules
JAKARTA, (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to execute this year at least two foreign convicts, one from Nigeria and another from Zimbabwe, the attorney general said on Wednesday. President Joko Widodo has ...
READ MORE
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Harare – Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday slapped prosecutor-general Johannes Tomana with a 30-day prison term for defying high and supreme courts orders to issue certificates for the private prosecution ...
READ MORE
Bed-hopper weeps in court
Bed-hopper weeps in court
TEARS are really the silent language of grief! Such was the case at the Bulawayo Civil Court when a man failed to hold back his tears after his wife sought separation ...
READ MORE
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
The Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs an application by the National Constitutional Assembly chairman Professor Lovemore Madhuku challenging the appointment of Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko to ...
READ MORE
AG offers legal help to war vets, Mutsvangwa blasts Mugabe
AG offers legal help to war vets, Mutsvangwa blasts Mugabe
Sobusa Gula-Ndebele, a war veteran and ex-attorney general, says he is ready to assist arrested ex-combatants with free legal services if approached. Two leaders of the war veterans association, Victor Matemadanda ...
READ MORE
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Mexico City - Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman paced nervously in his cell before bending down behind his shower's short wall and vanishing, according to newly released security ...
READ MORE
MDC-T youth applies for discharge
MDC-T youth applies for discharge
An MDC-T youth, who was arrested for allegedly sending offensive messages  to Bulawayo East legislator Dorcas Sibanda via the party’s WhatsApp chat group, on Friday  applied for discharge. Donald Mabutho (31) ...
READ MORE
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged hubby
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged hubby
BULAWAYO - A heart-broken Bulawayo man exposed his estranged wife’s lust for extramarital intimacy when he revealed she was in the habit of leaving their new-born baby at home while ...
READ MORE
Tout in trouble for bush sex with minor
Tout in trouble for bush sex with minor
A KOMBI tout from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old pupil in a bush at Ngozi Mine. Twinlock Moyo (21) of Cowdray Park suburb appeared before ...
READ MORE
Corrupt lawyers deregistered
Corrupt lawyers deregistered
HARARE - The Law Society of Zimbabwe has promised to play its part in helping the country rid itself of corruption especially in the justice delivery system. This comes as the ...
READ MORE
Indonesia to execute Zimbabwe and Nigerian drug mules
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Bed-hopper weeps in court
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
AG offers legal help to war vets, Mutsvangwa
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
MDC-T youth applies for discharge
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged
Tout in trouble for bush sex with minor
Corrupt lawyers deregistered

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News