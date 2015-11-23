News Ticker

‘Sugar mum’ makes up with lover in court

23rd November 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 2

A HARARE man, 36, has been dragged before the magistrate’s court charged with assaulting his 66-year-old mixed race lover on allegations of cheating on him.

Mushonga Keith Moses Mudiwa battered his lover, Linda Schweizer of Eastlea for having an affair with their gardener but walked free when the woman decided to reconcile with him in court after he sweet talked her during cross examination.

He had denied the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Nomsa Sabarauta.

Instead of cross examining each other to prove their evidence, the two took the chance to parade their mutual affection.

Mudiwa said, “You, I love you Linda and I wouldn’t do anything to harm you. I just overreacted but I would want to take care of you, always.”



In response, his lover said, “I know you love me baby but I get hurt when you act that way.

“I know you wouldn’t hurt me but you surprised me that night. I understand you and I forgive you.”

Magistrate Sabarauta then interjected asked the state on how it would want to proceed with its case.

The magistrate asked the prosecutor to engage the two and see if they wanted to withdraw charges.

Schweizer then confirmed that she had forgiven her lover. The charges were later withdrawn.

Prosecutor, Crispen Chikafu, told court that Mudiwa and Schweizer live together.

On January 28 this year around 7 pm Mudiwa arrived home and started shouting at Schweizer accusing her of being in a relationship with their gardener.

The court heard Mudiwa was drunk and Schweizer advised him to go and sleep so that they would discuss the issue the following morning.

However, according to Chikafu, Mudiwa continued to act wildly.

Upon noticing that Mudiwa would not calm down, Schweizer proceeded to the garage and packed her boyfriend’s belongings and asked him to leave her house.

It was further alleged that Mudiwa followed Schweizer all the way to the garage shouting at her.

Shweizer got angry and picked a plastic torch which she used to hit Mudiwa on the face.

Court heard that Mudiwa retaliated by pushing Schweizer to the ground and she sustained a broken arm.

Schweizer went to a private doctor for treatment and a medical report was compiled.

She later reported the case to the police leading to Mudiwa’s arrest.

Related Posts
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
VICTORIA FALLS - Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has stopped sitting as a Supreme Court judge to allow him time to properly manage his two portfolios of being the head of ...
READ MORE
Zwambila wins $180,000 defamation case against Reason Wafawarova​
Zwambila wins $180,000 defamation case against Reason Wafawarova​
The former Zimbabwean ambassador has dedicated her victory in a defamation case against a freelance journalist to all women in politics. The former Zimbabwean ambassador has dedicated her victory in a ...
READ MORE
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Former Zanu PF Activist and leader of the recently launched political party, Viva Zimbabwe, William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, has handed himself to the police. National police spokesperson, Senior ...
READ MORE
Ex-Bosso star in court for 2006 murder
Ex-Bosso star in court for 2006 murder
ECCENTRIC former Highlanders goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a man over a woman in 2006. Sibanda, popularly known as MaMkhwebu during his heydays with the Bulawayo ...
READ MORE
Girlfriend killer Zimondi convicted
Girlfriend killer Zimondi convicted
HARARE - Pritchard Zimondi has been found guilty for the murder of his former girlfriend Monalisa Chinomana and he will be sentenced on Friday. It is precisely 2 years and 8 ...
READ MORE
Police say no new info on Dzamara: Lawyers
Police say no new info on Dzamara: Lawyers
Harare - Police in Zimbabwe claim they have no new information on the fate of missing activist Itai Dzamara, who was abducted more than six weeks ago, rights lawyers said ...
READ MORE
Attempts to arrest Pro Moyo for embezzlement faulters
Attempts to arrest Pro Moyo for embezzlement faulters
THREE Tsholotsho traditional chiefs have approached the High Court seeking to be part of a case where a Harare “vendor” wants Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo arrested for ...
READ MORE
Bizarre blindfold sex case in UK court
Bizarre blindfold sex case in UK court
London - A lesbian used a sex toy and blindfold to dupe a fellow student into thinking she was in bed with a man, a UK court heard on Tuesday. Gayle ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe must appoint Tomana tribunal’
‘Mugabe must appoint Tomana tribunal’
POLICE officers are prohibited by the Constitution from scrutinising the performance of a Prosecutor-General and determining whether or not a given decision is criminal abuse of office, says constitutional expert ...
READ MORE
Mugabe orders arrest of senior loyalists in government
Mugabe orders arrest of senior loyalists in government
HARARE - President Mugabe has given the green light for law enforcement agencies to arrest senior State and public officials who engage in corrupt activities, with the courts able to ...
READ MORE
Chidyausiku stops sitting as Supreme Court judge
Zwambila wins $180,000 defamation case against Reason Wafawarova​
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Ex-Bosso star in court for 2006 murder
Girlfriend killer Zimondi convicted
Police say no new info on Dzamara: Lawyers
Attempts to arrest Pro Moyo for embezzlement faulters
Bizarre blindfold sex case in UK court
‘Mugabe must appoint Tomana tribunal’
Mugabe orders arrest of senior loyalists in government

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News