PROUD Mupambwa the Zanu PF activist who last week reportedly axed his two colleagues over political positions in the ruling party is no more.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Mupambwa was set to appear in court tomorrow charged with murder but impeccable sources told NewsDay that he apparently “killed himself” while in police holding cells.

The Chitungwiza based ruling party activist reportedly axed two colleagues in a violent fit of rage following the Zanu PF district restructuring exercise last week.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba confirmed the incident and said that investigations are still underway.