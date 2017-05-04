Minister Dinha arrested for extortion

BINDURA – Mashonaland Central Provincial Minister of State, Advocate Martin Dinha has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

Advocate Dinha appeared before a Bindura magistrate and has been granted US$1000 bail.

Advocate Dinha who is represented by Tapson Dzvetero is alleged to have demanded and received US$60 000 from one white tobacco farmer, Guy Frank Dollar to protect him from being evicted from the farm which was gazetted.

According to state papers, Advocate Dinha, who is also the Chairperson of the Mashonaland Central Provincial Lands Committee allegedly pressured the complainant to pay him US$60 000 to facilitate the recommendation and processing of an offer letter.

It is alleged that Saineti Madzamba handed the money to Tsitsi Nyika who then deposited US$40 000 into a POSB account.

The accused is alleged to have withdrawn the money and deposited it into another account.

Advocate Dinha has been released after paying US$1 000 bail and is required to report every Friday to the police, surrender his travelling documents and to reside at his given address. – zbc