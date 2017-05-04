News Ticker

Minister Dinha arrested for extortion

2nd September 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 21

BINDURA – Mashonaland Central Provincial Minister of State, Advocate Martin Dinha has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

Advocate Dinha appeared before a Bindura magistrate and has been granted US$1000 bail.

Advocate Dinha who is represented by Tapson Dzvetero is alleged to have demanded and received US$60 000 from one white tobacco farmer, Guy Frank Dollar to protect him from being evicted from the farm which was gazetted.

According to state papers, Advocate Dinha, who is also the Chairperson of the Mashonaland Central  Provincial Lands Committee allegedly pressured the complainant to pay him US$60 000 to facilitate the recommendation and processing of an offer letter.

It is alleged that Saineti Madzamba handed the money to Tsitsi Nyika who then deposited US$40 000 into a POSB account.

The accused is alleged to have withdrawn the money and deposited it into another account.

Advocate Dinha has been released after paying US$1 000 bail and is required to report every Friday to the police, surrender his travelling documents and to reside at his given address. – zbc

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

21 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. backgammon game
  3. C9560-593 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  4. 1987 peterbilt 359 classic for sale
  5. Amanda Hawkins
  6. best anal toys
  7. Cheap Limited Jaguars Jerseys
  8. Arduino modules
  9. apps for pc free download
  10. apps for pc download
  11. 福井脱毛
  12. Inspection in China
  13. piano classes atlanta for you
  14. legit work from home jobs with no startup fee
  15. 大力女子都奉順dvd
  16. server
  17. Flat Back Rhinestone
  18. jaw bone
  19. Best Strap On Dildo
  20. Sex Shop
  21. Buy Craft Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News