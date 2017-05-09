Ex-RBZ chief Gono fingered in fraud

HARARE – Fidelity Printers and Refiners CEO Alen Marimbe has implicated former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Gideon Gono in allegations of corruption involving millions of dollars.

In his sworn affidavit, Marimbe alleges the cash was released on verbal orders from Dr Gono and was never signed for.

In a new twist to the RBZ multi-million dollar scandal, Marimbe says he together with his senior management are being used as sacrificial lambs.

Marimbe is facing charges of swindling millions of dollars at Fidelity Printers but argues cash was released on verbal requests to Dr Gono’s office either directly or through the governor’s office.

At the time, the understanding was that this was for matters of strategic state interest, says Marimbe.

Marimbe contends that as part of the sanctions busting measures, all means possible were employed to ensure such sensitive transactions were handled discreetly to ensure national programmes involving principals and government were not put at risk.

In a related development, former advisor to Dr Gono, Dr Munyaradzi Kereke, has forwarded the affidavit by Marimbe to the Prosecutor General and copied it to the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs referring the affidavit as confirmation that Dr Gono was involved in the multi-million dollar fraud at Fidelity Printers.

There is a pending Constitutional Court application in which Kereke seeks the intervention of the court to cause the investigation of Dr Gono for acts of widespread corruption and fraud including selling of Fidelity Gold Bullion at discounts of 34 percent to a Saudi private company. – ZBC