Pastor murders wife in cold blood

Beyonce’s rep has hit out against a news outlet, following rumours that the Lemonade singer has had her lips surgically enhanced. Her response was triggered by a report on MediaTakeOut that accused Beyonce of having […]
Guns N’ Roses are smashing ticket sales on their Not In This Lifetime tour, which has now grossed over $230m (£178m). It coincides with a small milestone for the legendary rock band as they celebrated […]
DESPITE Nick Cannon recently saying he and ex Mariah Carey are strictly co-parentsat this point in time, new reports indicate Monroe and Moroccan’s mom and dad have officially reunited. The “We Belong Together” singer has […]
The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]
Leave a Reply