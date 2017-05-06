Pastor murders wife in cold blood

Police are investigating the murder of a Beatrice woman by her pastor husband identified as Madalitso Rancho.



Rancho, a pastor with the Living Word Church, is in police custody facing charges of killing his wife, Pamela Muzondo accusing her of infidelity.

The deceased, who was a staff member at Beatrice boarding school was found stashed in a dish with her head submerged in water.

After killing his wife, Rancho is alleged to have fled to Malawi but was arrested by the police in Nnyamapanda on his way back into the country.