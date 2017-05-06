News Ticker

Pastor murders wife in cold blood

4th August 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 1

Police are investigating the murder of a Beatrice woman by her pastor husband identified as Madalitso Rancho.

pastor
Rancho, a pastor with the Living Word Church, is in police custody facing charges of killing his wife, Pamela Muzondo accusing her of infidelity.

The deceased, who was a staff member at Beatrice boarding school was found stashed in a dish with her head submerged in water.

After killing his wife, Rancho is alleged to have fled to Malawi but was arrested by the police in Nnyamapanda on his way back into the country.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Pastor murders wife in cold blood | European Gospel Radio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News