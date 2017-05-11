‘Grace Mugabe’s son impregnates former minister’s daughter’

First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son, Russell Goreraza, was yesterday accused of influencing the arrest and prosecution of the late Public Works deputy minister Aguy Georgias’ son, Harry Moulder, after he allegedly assaulted his sister, who happens to be Goreraza’s girlfriend.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

This was revealed during Harry’s domestic violence trial at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where he was being charged with assaulting Ionna Kiki Kuriakitsa Georgias while fighting over their children’s food.

According to Ionna, she was assaulted by Harry after stopping his children from eating lunch.

Harry, who is represented by Charity Tawanda, appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzore with a bandage on his head and was remanded to tomorrow for trial continuation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge claiming to be a victim of the assault, while arguing there was bad blood between the two since their father’s death.

Harry told the court Ionna claimed she had been impregnated by Goreraza and threatened him with arrest and disappearance by members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boasting her boyfriend was well-connected.

But, Ionna denied the claims, arguing she never confided in him on anything pertaining to her private life.

Harry’s lawyer Tawanda then asked Ionna if she knew Goreraza, to which she replied that she only knew him through the media, but later disclosed they usually meet at political events.

Harry told the court that instead, it was Ionna who was supposed to face the charges as she was in the habit of provoking him verbally, emotionally and psychologically, insinuating he was not her late father’s child.

Harry further told the court Ionna was bitter because he was enjoying their father’s inheritance.

Commenting on his arrest, Harry told the court that justice had been taken upside down owing to Goreraza’s influence within the police force.

It is the State’s case that on April 29 at around 8pm, Ionna had a misunderstanding with Harry over her decision to deny Harry’s children food.

It is alleged Harry went out and later came back with a bottle of whisky and upon entering the kitchen found Ionna with her sister Amanda.

The State alleges Harry then asked Ionna why she was not dead and she did not reply and she walked out of the kitchen to her bedroom, but Harry followed her and then assaulted her with open hands and fists.

It is alleged Ionna then took a walking stick and hit Harry on the forehead injuring him, after which she proceeded to make a report, leading to Harry’s arrest.

Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu appeared for the State. – NewsDay