Magaya shopping disrupted

JOHANNESBURG – “Prophet” Walter Magaya’s attempt to shop at Century City Mall in Newlands South Africa was disturbed as people jostled in a sports shop to receive prayers.

Among the people were employees of a restaurant who left dinners unattended and a security guard Innocent Mpofu who pleaded with Prophet Magaya’s heavy security to receive prayers.

Some squeezed their way to the car park and Prophet Magaya laid his hands on them pronouncing a blessing.

“We failed to attend the crusade because of work pressure but I cannot let Prophet Magaya leave this place without blessing me,” said Mpofu.

Shoppers were distracted and got surprised to see Prophet Magaya laying hands on people assuming that he was a footballer since he was putting a Yadah FC soccer jersey.

South Africans joined the queue for prayers after learning that he was the Prophet who made history by filling Newlands Cricket Stadium. H-Metro