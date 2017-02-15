Video: CBZ bank woman bashed for dating married men in Harare

A video has been posted showing the moment a CBZ worker was confronted by an angry woman accusing her of taking her husband.

In the video narration, a Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe employee identified as Natasha is filmed while being bashed by an unidentified woman who then went on to pour cooking oil and flour all over Natasha.

It is alledged (in the video) that Natasha is in the habit of snatching married men in Harare.

The cooking oil confrontation happened at Corner Fourth and Nelson Mandela street where Natasha works for CBZ bank.

In the video, Natasha tries to fight but is quickly overpowered and wrestled to the floor by her attackers..

She then gets cooking oil and flour poured all over her body.