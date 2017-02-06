Fake fame, public pregnancy and real roses

NOWADAYS people can do anything for money and for fame. The fantasies of this feeble world are firmly fettered in fame and fortune. We have seen people gain overnight fame because of a leaked sex tape, gain national stardom after sacrificing their dignity, to put it mildly.

The masters of deception are on the prowl and everyone beware since the world has become such a vanity fair; jokes are now taken seriously and vice-versa. Some have taken it a notch higher by claiming to be higher than any being on earth, just to pip everybody else on the popularity contest.

As she has done before when she unconventionally swallowed bottles, Bev is at it again, this time claiming to have ingested some seed that is reportedly growing within her. You see, the kind of stuff that would have embarrassed you only a decade ago could actually win you awards nowadays. What I found interesting are the false identities that we are sold and we so gluttonously gulp down our throats.

I was saying to uMzo we should stop taking ourselves so seriously since nobody else does and we could soon be embarking on our own voyage of the bizarre. Why not? After all the world is going Gaga! Without pregnancy test results from three certified doctors of integrity, it would be difficult for sceptics like some of us to even imagine Bev falling pregnant! Let me pause for a brief whistling interlude! You said who is pregnant? Is this the same once born again Christian that turned out not to be? The same girl that beat up fans, fellow performers alike during their performances? Is this real or they just want to sell records, I wonder.

I think I need to turn more to comedy shows. You see, with these guys they do not pretend to take themselves or anyone for that matter, seriously. They are unlike some religious zealots that now claim to be anything above prophets so that they gain a following. What is this world coming to? May someone bring the curtain down on some of these performances so that they are exposed for the silly drama that they are. If you are walking down the streets of Bulawayo nowadays please take great care as you may never know who you may bump into. The range is from the most uncouth villains of the city to the most dramatic deities of our times! Quite significant, we may need to refer to the lunar calendar to be able to explain some of the occurrences of the past few days.

Thank God we are in February and we can duly drown our sorrows since our recession has receded somewhat with the coming in of the new month. Very soon we shall be gamboling in an Utopian Cupid’s realm.

If you were named after your grandfather like me, and that grandfather never knew anything associated with the colour red and this month, it’s about time you used that to your advantage. With all these rains this year, can we at least try to be real this February. We live in a generation of fake stuff, from fake brands to even fake news! Please let us spare the fake flowers and show our Creator some appreciation for the good rains by plucking some fresh flowers to demonstrate our love. If the flower is not real and fresh my lady, it could be, even the emotions thereof are as fake as the symbol employed to demonstrate them.

Poor me, the only way I could get to receive something, like many guys, would be to lie in bed and feign some illness. And even then you tend to get some cheap fruit and you are sternly advised to stay away from all things sweet. Come on guys, the Afcon will be over soon, it’s time to report to the bedroom on time. No bevving around please!

