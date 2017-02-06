News Ticker

Fake fame, public pregnancy and real roses

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter Relationships 0

NOWADAYS people can do anything for money and for fame. The fantasies of this feeble world are firmly fettered in fame and fortune. We have seen people gain overnight fame because of a leaked sex tape, gain national stardom after sacrificing their dignity, to put it mildly.

The masters of deception are on the prowl and everyone beware since the world has become such a vanity fair; jokes are now taken seriously and vice-versa. Some have taken it a notch higher by claiming to be higher than any being on earth, just to pip everybody else on the popularity contest.

As she has done before when she unconventionally swallowed bottles, Bev is at it again, this time claiming to have ingested some seed that is reportedly growing within her. You see, the kind of stuff that would have embarrassed you only a decade ago could actually win you awards nowadays. What I found interesting are the false identities that we are sold and we so gluttonously gulp down our throats.

I was saying to uMzo we should stop taking ourselves so seriously since nobody else does and we could soon be embarking on our own voyage of the bizarre.  Why not? After all the world is going Gaga! Without pregnancy test results from three certified doctors of integrity, it would be difficult for sceptics like some of us to even imagine Bev falling pregnant! Let me pause for a brief whistling interlude! You said who is pregnant? Is this the same once born again Christian that turned out not to be? The same girl that beat up fans, fellow performers alike during their performances? Is this real or they just want to sell records, I wonder.

I think I need to turn more to comedy shows. You see, with these guys they do not pretend to take themselves or anyone for that matter, seriously. They are unlike some religious zealots that now claim to be anything above prophets so that they gain a following. What is this world coming to? May someone bring the curtain down on some of these performances so that they are exposed for the silly drama that they are. If you are walking down the streets of Bulawayo nowadays please take great care as you may never know who you may bump into. The range is from the most uncouth villains of the city to the most dramatic deities of our times! Quite significant, we may need to refer to the lunar calendar to be able to explain some of the occurrences of the past few days.

Thank God we are in February and we can duly drown our sorrows since our recession has receded somewhat with the coming in of the new month. Very soon we shall be gamboling in an Utopian Cupid’s realm.

If you were named after your grandfather like me, and that grandfather never knew anything associated with the colour red and this month, it’s about time you used that to your advantage. With all these rains this year, can we at least try to be real this February.  We live in a generation of fake stuff, from fake brands to even fake news! Please let us spare the fake flowers and show our Creator some appreciation for the good rains by plucking some fresh flowers to demonstrate our love.  If the flower is not real and fresh my lady, it could be, even the emotions thereof are as fake as the symbol employed to demonstrate them.

Poor me, the only way I could get to receive something, like many guys, would be to lie in bed and feign some illness. And even then you tend to get some cheap fruit and you are sternly advised to stay away from all things sweet. Come on guys, the Afcon will be over soon, it’s time to report to the bedroom on time. No bevving around please!

nasingeni@gmail.com

Related Posts
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover dies during sleepover
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover dies during sleepover
THE price of infidelity could be more expensive than what the cheater bargained for! A married Bulawayo woman learnt the hard way that cheating does not pay after she was exposed ...
READ MORE
Fists fly at wedding
Fists fly at wedding
WHAT looked like a lovey-dovey wedding turned into a royal rumble when the groom bashed his Seventh Day Adventist uncle and Director of Ceremonies (DC) for denying the bridal team ...
READ MORE
Elizabeth Musoni
Woman sleeps with cellphone in panties to keep it from nosy husband
FORGET passwords and patterns, a Bulawayo woman sleeps with her cellphone well placed in her panties to keep her “private” messages and calls from her nosy husband. Elizabeth Musoni resorted to ...
READ MORE
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
Among those of us who are polyamorous — meaning that we carry on committed relationships with multiple people — there is a lot of talk about jealousy. It’s regarded as ...
READ MORE
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
ONCE beaten not shy at all? A Bulawayo woman impregnated by her married ex-husband has resorted to sleeping at his doorstep in protest. This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court ...
READ MORE
Man dumps wives for bearing girls
Man dumps wives for bearing girls
I’M not a man without a son! Those could be the words of a Bulawayo man Justine Mukonde who dumped two wives in succession because they only gave him girls. He accused ...
READ MORE
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
A HUSBAND with the right tools can’t use them and when his wife points out the “fact” she gets a beating. Trish Sibanda (29) is a brave woman. She told her ...
READ MORE
Wife dumps hubby for bestie
Wife dumps hubby for bestie
WE can’t do without friends because they are a family we choose and people we make memories that last a lifetime with. But not for a Bulawayo man Aaron Joshua, he ...
READ MORE
Hubby neglects bedroom duties . . . wife turns to prostitution
Hubby neglects bedroom duties . . . wife turns to prostitution
A HOB-HOUSE woman stunned the court when she revealed that her husband’s failure to perform his bedroom duties for the past four years had led her into promiscuity. Lucia Mutetwa said ...
READ MORE
Jilted woman shames lover over failed promise to marry
Jilted woman shames lover over failed promise to marry
A BULAWAYO woman who could not stomach the reality that her married lover had reneged on his promise to divorce his wife and marry her allegedly came up with an ...
READ MORE
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover
Fists fly at wedding
Woman sleeps with cellphone in panties to keep
I live with my husband and my boyfriend
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Man dumps wives for bearing girls
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak
Wife dumps hubby for bestie
Hubby neglects bedroom duties . . . wife
Jilted woman shames lover over failed promise to

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News