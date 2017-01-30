News Ticker

9 ridiculously easy relationship hacks to be a better partner

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter Relationships 0

Closeup portrait of a young couple, guy holding woman and kissing face, happy moments, positive human emotions on isolated outdoors outside park background. Retro aged vintage look

Dr. Karl Pillemer, author and internationally renowned gerontologist, did extensive research on the success of long-married people. (According to Wikipedia gerontology is “the study of the social, psychological, cognitive and biological aspects of aging.”)

Then he published a book, 30 Lessons for Loving, based on the most detailed survey of married people ever conducted.

According to Psychology Today, doing small positive things for ones partner is a super effective way of staying happy in a relationship. The three small things identified were surprises, chores and compliments.

We’ve rounded up a list of the easiest things you can do to make you a better partner:

1)    Make a list of the stuff you know your partner wants. When birthdays or anniversaries happen, get them that special thing. Not only will it be what they desire, but they will know you paid attention and remembered.

2)    Say thank you a lot. A common problem that most long-term relationships have is when people start taking each other for granted. Combat this by showing that you’re grateful for what the other person does, by thanking them often – for the big and the small stuff.

3)    Give them your full attention. According to recent research done by Durex, people’s sex lives are negatively affected by screen time, and in particular cellphones. In fact, Durex found that up to 40% of people is less likely to initiate sex if their partner uses their phone in bed. So get off social media, switch off your work email, and give your partner the attention they deserve.

4)    Take over a chore they really hate. People have irrational dislikes and fears for certain tasks. If you know he or she hates doing their taxes for example, and you don’t mind so much, do it for them.

5)    Small gestures of caring and kindness go a long way. Lie on their side of the bed while they’re brushing teeth and move over when they come back so that their side is nice and toasty. Pop a towel in the dryer while they’re in the shower so they have that nice warm towel feel. These gestures may be small, but it will mean the world to them.

6)    If it’s no skin off your back, let the small stuff go. Yes, he might be wrong about which actor played Batman in the 80s, but if it’s not important to you, let it go. It’s not necessary to bicker about everything. And it’s not as rewarding as you think it is to be right.

7)    Give them the benefit of the doubt. When they say something that could sound hurtful in a certain light, or if they forgot to do something they said they would, don’t immediately go into worst case scenario mode. Give them the benefit of the doubt that it wasn’t intentional.

8)    Change something if it’s not important to you. We’re not talking major things or personality traits, but if you know they really hate it when you slurp your tea,  or leave towels on the floor, stop. I’m not saying you should change who you are. Just small annoying things about yourself that don’t define you.

9)    Don’t overuse the word sorry. Rather stop doing things you need to apologise for, and save that “sorry” for when you’ve screwed up and really feel sorry.

w24

Related Posts
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
ONCE beaten not shy at all? A Bulawayo woman impregnated by her married ex-husband has resorted to sleeping at his doorstep in protest. This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court ...
READ MORE
Money-for sex deal backfires. . . As prison officer’s nude pictures leak
Money-for sex deal backfires. . . As prison officer’s nude pictures leak
WHEN the deal sounds too good to be true, just walk away. It’s a trap! A prison officer based at Khami Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo learnt it the ...
READ MORE
UK opposes African move to block UN’s “Gay rights champion”
UK opposes African move to block UN’s “Gay rights champion”
Anti-gay laws in Commonwealth countries are “totally out of date, highly inappropriate and should be changed”, the UK’s deputy foreign secretary has said. Alan Duncan promised MPs the Foreign Office was ...
READ MORE
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with another woman’
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with another woman’
AN estranged mother of three on Monday told the court that her ex-husband claimed that he was locked so he could not father children with any other woman besides her.Priviledge ...
READ MORE
10 tips outside the bedroom which lead to amazing sex
10 tips outside the bedroom which lead to amazing sex
According to the Rosbergs real intimacy is more than sex. The American authors have conducted conferences on marriage and family relationships internationally for more than twenty-five years. Their conference Date Nights, ...
READ MORE
The one secret to a great sex life
The one secret to a great sex life
‘The best way to achieve your dream is to do nothing at all except wish upon a star.’ This is my favourite motivational quote said by no one ever. Why? Because everyone ...
READ MORE
Is it time to end your relationship?
Is it time to end your relationship?
Break-ups don’t need to be sad events, says Dorothy Black. Sometimes we need to see them as the opportunity for a new beginning. I always thought of break-ups as sad events ...
READ MORE
Why sex doesn’t necessarily equal love
Why sex doesn’t necessarily equal love
When it comes to empowered sexuality for women, Dorothy Black asks whether ‘love at first sight’ is a harmless expression or the product of a deeper cultural problem…  By Dorothy BlackI ...
READ MORE
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
Among those of us who are polyamorous — meaning that we carry on committed relationships with multiple people — there is a lot of talk about jealousy. It’s regarded as ...
READ MORE
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend Impregnates Wife-to-Be
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend Impregnates Wife-to-Be
A Harare man, Orient Jani, went home happy after being refunded his $2 580 bride price because the bride-to-be got pregnant from an affair with another man before the wedding. Jani, ...
READ MORE
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Money-for sex deal backfires. . . As prison
UK opposes African move to block UN’s “Gay
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with
10 tips outside the bedroom which lead to
The one secret to a great sex life
Is it time to end your relationship?
Why sex doesn’t necessarily equal love
I live with my husband and my boyfriend
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News