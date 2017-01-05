News Ticker

Wife dumps hubby for bestie

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter Relationships 0

WE can’t do without friends because they are a family we choose and people we make memories that last a lifetime with.

But not for a Bulawayo man Aaron Joshua, he would rather do without them after his best friend Tendai Magasa betrayed his trust by allegedly romping with his wife of 17 years until she dumped him.

Aaron Joshua from Montgomery said from the time his wife slept with Magasa she started admiring him so much to an extent that she finally deserted him so that they can freely enjoy their relationship.

This emerged at the Bulawayo Civil Court where a seemingly well endowed Magasa was seeking a peace order against Joshua claiming he was harassing him as punishment for sleeping with his wife.

“Aaron Joshua started being violent towards me after he discovered that I was having an affair with his wife. We tried to settle the matter as friends but to no avail.

“One day he came to my house while I was asleep threatening to kill me saying he was looking for his wife. He went on to destroy some of my property and as a result of his threats I am now living in fear,” said Magasa.

In response Joshua said he did it out of pain after he discovered that he was sharing his wife with someone he had long regarded as his best friend.

“I am not disputing that I went to his place of residence and there is a reason why I did that. Magasa is my long time friend and I was angry that he was having an affair with my wife.

“Because of him my wife of 17 years who I have six children with dumped me. I am pained and as someone who is not married he should look for his own wife rather than preying on other people’s wives,” responded Joshua.

He said he was convinced that Magasa was now living with his wife because when he went to his place of residence he refused to open the door for him before he jumped out his bedroom through the window.

Presiding magistrate Sithembile Ncube in her ruling however, ordered Joshua not to be violent towards his friend and not go to his place of residence. – B-Metro

Related Posts
How to really respect your man
How to really respect your man
After Brutal Fruit’s latest campaign, Laura Shortridge asks, are men really so delicate they need to be protected from successful women? Women who are in relationships with men: Have you ever ...
READ MORE
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny
CHILDHOOD innocence! A four-year-old boy who didn’t understand why he had two grandfathers for one grandmother exposed his cheating grandmother’s antics when he asked why. That’s how Alick Ncube discovered that his ...
READ MORE
Why do people cheat?
Why do people cheat?
Once a cheater, always a cheater, right? Or is there something more to it? We find out why people cheat. It’s a sad truth in life. People cheat. People in seemingly ...
READ MORE
Man cheats five wives with one of his mother-in-laws, sister-in-law and niece
Man cheats five wives with one of his mother-in-laws, sister-in-law and niece
RECORDS are there to be broken and here is a jaw-dropping tale of a Bulawayo sex maniac that will likely stand the test of time. Morgan Ncube (60) seems to have ...
READ MORE
R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
The ultimate sex playlist
If there is one thing I've learnt when it comes to sex - music has the power to unleash the inner freak in you. "I will run my fingers through your ...
READ MORE
Woman deserts hubby over erectile problem
Woman deserts hubby over erectile problem
A MAN with erectile problems lost two wives in a space of a year because he can’t shoot! Fifty-five-year-old Phumulani Moyo at first married Mavis Moyo in 2007 but as years ...
READ MORE
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with another woman’
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with another woman’
AN estranged mother of three on Monday told the court that her ex-husband claimed that he was locked so he could not father children with any other woman besides her.Priviledge ...
READ MORE
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
A HUSBAND with the right tools can’t use them and when his wife points out the “fact” she gets a beating. Trish Sibanda (29) is a brave woman. She told her ...
READ MORE
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
ONCE beaten not shy at all? A Bulawayo woman impregnated by her married ex-husband has resorted to sleeping at his doorstep in protest. This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court ...
READ MORE
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover dies during sleepover
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover dies during sleepover
THE price of infidelity could be more expensive than what the cheater bargained for! A married Bulawayo woman learnt the hard way that cheating does not pay after she was exposed ...
READ MORE
How to really respect your man
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny
Why do people cheat?
Man cheats five wives with one of his
The ultimate sex playlist
Woman deserts hubby over erectile problem
‘He is locked, he can’t sire children with
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak
Pregnant woman camps at ex-hubby’s doorstep
Married cheater exposed . . . After lover

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News