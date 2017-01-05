News Ticker

Fists fly at wedding

5th January 2017

WHAT looked like a lovey-dovey wedding turned into a royal rumble when the groom bashed his Seventh Day Adventist uncle and Director of Ceremonies (DC) for denying the bridal team a chance to dance at the function held at Bulawayo’s Douglasdale, Bhenas Villa.

According to a close friend of Bheki Bhebhe and Lorraine Nyoni, drama started when Bhebhe’s Seventh Day Adventist relatives stopped music and the bridal team from dancing claiming it was an ungodly act.

It is said that the groom ignored his relatives’ request and went to one commuter taxi driver and requested that he plays music for his bridal team. The request did not sit well with his family and they complained as chaos kicked in.

“Harsh words and insults were exchanged and police were called to stop the misunderstanding,” the couple’s friend said.

Upon realising that his efforts to have dancers were fruitless, Bhebhe drove off with his bride who was crying.The couple came back after two hours only to find the DC conducting an unceremonious closing prayer in which he labelled the couple “satanic” and “demonic”.

Bhebhe is said to have lost his temper and ran straight to his uncle and hit him on the face with fists while kicking him all over the body.

“Bheki jumped out of the car and six men tried to hold him but he was so angry that he overpowered all of them, charged straight to the DC and hit him so hard that you could tell he was very upset. His own mother could not even control him,” a church member said.

A source added that, members who had attended the wedding finally managed to pull off Bhebhe, but there were more woes for the DC as the bridal team took matters to their own hands and started beating him up.

The uncle left the scene immediately and that is when the misunderstanding stopped, according to the church member.

When B-Metro arrived at the scene people were standing haphazardly and there was heavy police presence for a wedding.

The couple was not reachable for comment. – B-Metro

