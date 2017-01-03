News Ticker

Man Caught making love to a Mannequin in Broad daylight (PHOTOS)

3rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Relationships 0

BULAWAYO – A man has been caught having sex with a shop mannequin in broad daylight.

Onlookers were left stunned when the drunk man stripped off the doll and proceeded to have his way with it at a flea market in the city of Bulawayo, western Zimbabwe.

It is understood that the man had been drinking at a nearby hotel when he left to walk through the market.

But it was when he saw the mannequin that things took a turn for the strange, with the man stripping the doll and himself before starting to make love to it.

The man’s bare bottom was left waving in the air as he made loud groaning noises – refusing to be embarrassed despite the shocked crowds gathering around.

Many people stopped to laugh and take pictures of the amorous display. Mbuso Moyo, one of the traders at the Egodini market, said the man was making loud groaning noises during the act.

She said: “What amused us is that he was making movements as if he was having sex with a woman.

After reaching orgasm he stood up and threatened all the people who had gathered to watch him. The crowd dispersed when he started shouting but some women made comments about the size of his manhood.

Some were joking, saying he has a pipe and such a person is dangerous in bed for women.”Another onlooker, named Ruth Chidzonga, said the size of his manhood became the talking point for quite a while, adding:

“One of the women around here is a sex worker and was commenting on the size based on her experience in the bedroom. She said if he asks for sex with me I give it.”

