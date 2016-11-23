News Ticker

Divorce cases dominate new Masvingo High Court

23rd November 2016 Staff Reporter Relationships 1

MASVINGO – The opening of Masvingo High Court has brought relief to couples in troubled marriages as divorce dominates the number of civil cases before the court.

The distance to Harare or Bulawayo and the cost involved has been a hindrance to couples who wanted to go their separate ways.

“Although we have not yet started to hear civil cases, we are overwhelmed by the number of enquiries on divorce matters and chances are that they will dominate the High Court when we start hearing civil matters.

“Nine civil cases were received by September 1, 2016 and six of those are divorce cases,” said Masvingo High Court registrar Dorothy Mwanyisa in an interview with The Mirror recently.

Mwanyisa also said that there are applications for several cases that were filed with the Harare and Bulawayo High Courts to be settled in Masvingo where that is convenient to either party.

Hazvinei Pasvani, the Master of High Court said that over 66 estate cases have been dealt with as of last September and more than 10 cases have been transferred from Harare and Bulawayo upon request.

“Since we started 66 new cases to do with estates have been recorded at the new High Court and more than 10 have been transferred from Bulawayo and Harare High Courts after the parties involved made applications for their transfer.

“This clearly shows that the coming of the High Court to Masvingo is a big relief to the people of this region because they no longer have to travel long distances for the Master’s services,” said Pasvani.

Those who were married under Chapter 5:11 had to travel to Harare to register an estate but that is now being done in Masvingo at the new High Court.

She said among other functions the Master is there to provide services like certificate of authority to access money left by the deceased in the bank, administration of immovable properties or other assets left by the deceased. court and crime. – Masvingo Mirror

Related Posts
Man brings girlfriend home for wife to see
Man brings girlfriend home for wife to see
A Bulawayo woman is at loggerheads with her husband who she is accusing of disrespecting her by regularly bringing his girlfriend home. Anna Kampila said her husband Nicholas Kampila was emotionally ...
READ MORE
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun
A HUSBAND with the right tools can’t use them and when his wife points out the “fact” she gets a beating. Trish Sibanda (29) is a brave woman. She told her ...
READ MORE
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
I live with my husband and my boyfriend – here’s how we make polyamory work
Among those of us who are polyamorous — meaning that we carry on committed relationships with multiple people — there is a lot of talk about jealousy. It’s regarded as ...
READ MORE
How much sex is enough sex?
How much sex is enough sex?
One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to sex and pleasure, says Dorothy Black. Once, when a whirlwind romance came to an end on account of my lover leaving the ...
READ MORE
The one secret to a great sex life
The one secret to a great sex life
‘The best way to achieve your dream is to do nothing at all except wish upon a star.’ This is my favourite motivational quote said by no one ever. Why? Because everyone ...
READ MORE
N’anga fingers top Chegato teacher in mubobobo scandal
N’anga fingers top Chegato teacher in mubobobo scandal
MBERENGWA – A top teacher at Chegato Primary in Mberengwa has been identified by two traditional healers as the culprit behind mubobobo (mysterious sex) that is bedeviling the school leading ...
READ MORE
Is an emotional affair ever worth it?
Is an emotional affair ever worth it?
Dorothy Black believes emotional affairs can never fulfil you, no matter which side of the fence you’re sitting on . The thing with emotional affairs is that you rarely realise you’re ...
READ MORE
Woman pursues ex-lover
Woman pursues ex-lover
Hell indeed has no fury than a woman scorned. After waiting patiently expecting marriage only to be spurned, a self-acclaimed socialite Vimbai Tanyanyiwa is now suing her former lover, a lawyer ...
READ MORE
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend Impregnates Wife-to-Be
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend Impregnates Wife-to-Be
A Harare man, Orient Jani, went home happy after being refunded his $2 580 bride price because the bride-to-be got pregnant from an affair with another man before the wedding. Jani, ...
READ MORE
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny
CHILDHOOD innocence! A four-year-old boy who didn’t understand why he had two grandfathers for one grandmother exposed his cheating grandmother’s antics when he asked why. That’s how Alick Ncube discovered that his ...
READ MORE
Man brings girlfriend home for wife to see
Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak
I live with my husband and my boyfriend
How much sex is enough sex?
The one secret to a great sex life
N’anga fingers top Chegato teacher in mubobobo scandal
Is an emotional affair ever worth it?
Woman pursues ex-lover
Man Gets Lobola Back. . . After Boyfriend
Boy (4) exposes two-timing granny

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News