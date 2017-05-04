News Ticker

Man beats up wife for saying he’s weak in bed. . . has a big useless bedroom gun

8th November 2016 Staff Reporter Relationships 33

A HUSBAND with the right tools can’t use them and when his wife points out the “fact” she gets a beating.

Trish Sibanda (29) is a brave woman. She told her husband straight to his face that he had a penis size that anyone could dream of but he could not sustain a decent erection.

However, such news was not welcome to Thabani Nyoni (33)’s ears. He accused her of being a promiscuous wife and gave her a hiding.

As such Sibanda approached the courts seeking protection from her husband.

“After I discovered the problem and seeing that we have to save our marriage I spoke to him but he got angry and accused me of seeing other men. I stood my ground and told him that he fails to satisfy me in bed although he has a big thing. It gets flaccid after a few minutes of action,” she said at the Lupane Civil Court.

Knowing that opening up in court would not invite another beating, Sibanda poured her heart out.

“He just sleeps on top of me and after about four minutes he would be done. I would be still having an urge to indulge but he just sleeps next to me. When I ask him to continue with the act he would say I am troublesome and promiscuous,” she said.

Nyoni admitted in court that he had a serious problem.

“To prove that I love my wife I have sought help from a sangoma,” he said.

But he started experiencing the same problem a month later and he has run out of ideas.

“At the moment I am at a loss of words and I don’t know what to do. I beat her out of anger because she insulted me saying I was as useless as an ox,” he added.

The presiding magistrate Ndumo Masuku ordered Nyoni never to beat his wife and instructed the parties to go for counselling and come back on 18 November. – B-Metro

