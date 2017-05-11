Woman wants divorce – ‘his penis was too big’

A Nigerian woman has told a Sharia court that she wants to divorce her husband, because his penis is too big.

“We had sex but the experience was a nightmare. Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big,” Aisha Dannupawa, the Nigerian wife told the Islamic court in Gusau, Zamfara State according to Nigeria’s Street Journal.

Dannupawa told her mother, who assured her she should cope and gave her some drugs.

“Two days later when he came to visit me, we had sex again, but the experience was too much to bear. It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis.”

Dannupawa’s husband has not contradicted his wife, and has agreed to the divorce, but he wants the dowry back.