News Ticker

What went wrong with democracy?

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter Columinsts 26

Can Donald Trump and the populist leaders of Europe do us some good? They do what populists have always done: play on fears, especially of those not defined as “our” people; exaggerate social breakdown; identify centrist and liberal governments as out of touch and corrupt, and point to a cosmopolitan, snobbish and self-interested elite with no respect for “the people.”

By John Lloyd

This is their time. But could they also help, even unwittingly, the societies they aspire to govern?

Most of the research suggests not. A recent study from Harvard – not an institution loved by populists – contends that in both the United States and Europe, the 1970s shift away from class politics in rich countries to “post-material values” sparked a cultural backlash, especially among white, older, less-educated men – call them the “WOLEMS” – who “actively reject the rising tide of progressive values, resent the displacement of familiar traditional norms, and provide a pool of supporters potentially vulnerable to populist appeals.”

WOLEMS fear marginalization (many already experience it) and often haven’t the time left in their lives to make fundamental changes. More than economic inequality, cultural distaste powers them. Where they live is no longer the America, the France or the Poland in which they believed they were raised – and the social and cultural revolutions in their native society has rendered them, the core native stock, outside the pale. They are the minority now.

In the past, populism had many toxic characteristics. The Ku Klux Klan extended its venom from black Americans to Jews and Roman Catholics. In the mid-1920s, the Klan and its allies helped push Congress to pass strict annual quotas that limited immigration to the United States from eastern and southern Europe to a few hundred immigrants a nation. The quotas weren’t lifted until 1965. Trump’s demonization of Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals dips into this turgid pool. A Washington Post fact checker found, however, no evidence to support the view that Mexican immigrants committed more crimes than native-born Americans.

In Europe, populists see Muslims as the dangerous aliens of choice, given that terrorist attacks on the continent are usually perpetrated in the name of militant Islamic groups. While centrist politicians struggle to protest that the large majority of Muslims abhor the attacks, the fear of violence has made the National Front’s Marine Le Pen one of the most popular politicians in France and pushed the socialist government into endorsing ridiculous bans on “burkinis” — full body coverings for Muslim women bathers – bizarrely condemned as “provocative” by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

These characteristics don’t seem to make for benign legacies. But populism is the cry of part of a community – in some cases and places, nearly all of a community – that believes itself wounded. Its rallying point is that the labor of local workers is undercut by immigrants, who weaken communal bonds by refusing to respect them. A flood of cheap goods, the product of free trade agreements, eviscerates local manufacturers. The liberal cosmopolitan elite that forms the government enacts laws that enforce tolerance of sexual and ethnic minorities, who are not part of “us.”

But populism is rooted in the same word as “people.” The movements based on it express a popular protest – and protests are necessary in democracies. Bernie Sanders’ pitch was based on populist disgust at economic inequality and corporate greed – and though he had few financially realistic policies, his passionate advocacy struck chords and pushed rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to acknowledge that globalization measures she championed had hurt millions of Americans.

Populists in the past did the same as Sanders, and changed policy. The Peoples’ Party of the 1890s advocated greater state intervention to help the “plain people” of the United States. Although the party had a short life, its opposition to exploitation became part of both Republican and Democratic agendas at the turn of the century. Even the party’s campaigns against the employment of foreign labor, usually backed by labor unions and often with racist overtones, led to better wages and conditions for workers.

In the United Kingdom, where what Brexit means is still being worked out, the government is investigating a long-overdue plan to expand medical training to reduce the National Health Service’s dependence on foreign doctors and nurses who may face post-Brexit barriers on non-British labor.

What might Trump’s benign legacy be? It is likely to be one in reaction to his policies and behavior, rather than learning from it. Some men, who indulge in “locker room talk” about sexual conquests, may be thinking again: Few things are a better prompt to change than seeing one’s own ugly image in a mirror provided by another’s actions. The insults Trump offered in July to the patriotic family of Captain Humayun Khan, killed in Iraq, should in their grossness, have caused those attracted to his anti-Muslim diatribes to reconsider.

Similarly, though his policies on immigration were couched in more insults, the status of millions of undocumented workers in the United States needs to be addressed. His proposal to reduce or eliminate tax loopholes for the superrich – if sincere, given that he’s one of them — is appropriate at a time when the Panama Papers teach us how large these loopholes are.

Trump and his European comrades have ranged from right to left across the spectrum, as populists tend to. In doing so, they touch issues that needed airing, express resentments that need a voice. Populist parties and champions, the U.S. historian Richard Hofstadter remarked, are like bees: Once they sting, they die. Trump will not die.  My own bet is that he will found a populist-right TV channel.

Populism can descend through several circles of hell into fascism and Nazism. Yet, it can also be a cry of despair, of frustration, an appeal for help couched in the language of rejection and aggression. Democrats can beat populists, and usually have, by attending to what underlies the surface ugliness. That’s likely to happen in the United States. We in Europe must hope we have politicians able to face down the challenge, too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior research fellow. Lloyd has written several books, including What the Media Are Doing to Our Politics. He is also a contributing editor at the Financial Times and the founder of FT Magazine. This article was first published by Reuters.
Related Posts
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to a question as he appears at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Leaks aren’t always good for politics—or journalism
Both journalism and politics now live in the leak culture, and both professions will be forever changed by it. Both have always benefitted from leaks of some kind, from the ...
READ MORE
ZANU-PF’s complex dominance without persuasion
ZANU-PF’s complex dominance without persuasion
A COMRADE in the academic world recently sent me a copy of a New Left Review article entitled “The Heirs of Gramsci”. Largely focusing on intellectuals who furthered the Italian philosopher’s ...
READ MORE
Reasons why women cheat
Reasons why women cheat
Last week I wrote about why men cheat and the responses I got were interesting! People kept repeating that they are waiting to read what reasons I will share about ...
READ MORE
In Syria, Russia and the United States fight for the Middle East
In Syria, Russia and the United States fight for the Middle East
Two years into Washington’s war against Islamic State, it may finally be winning. At the same time, however, its influence over events in the broader Middle East seems perhaps terminally ...
READ MORE
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere strips off his descency for Mugabe ass-licking
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere strips off his descency for Mugabe ass-licking
Listening to Mutumwa Mawere on South Africa’s ANN7 defending his once personal foe President Robert Mugabe left a sour taste in the mouth. This is the same man Mugabe and ...
READ MORE
“Who switched off the Christmas lights?”
“Who switched off the Christmas lights?”
Granted, we all know that Christmas is a tradition and practice alien to African culture, introduced to our continent several centuries ago by the Europeans. In any case, it is ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of emergence and the worst
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of emergence and the worst
The political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is volatile and the Zimbabweans should expect the worst. Minster of Home affairs (Chombo) is the source of the current violence caused by the police ...
READ MORE
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in showbiz
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in showbiz
When Rita Marley told the world in 2004 that her beloved and iconic husband, Bob Marley had forced himself on her back in 1973, the world reacted with incredulity. By Bruce ...
READ MORE
The East-West: World divide over gay rights
The East-West: World divide over gay rights
In that part of our world called “western” – more a political than a geographical expression – discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities is declining. Liberal democratic ...
READ MORE
Trump, Putin and a nervous NATO
Trump, Putin and a nervous NATO
As Donald Trump takes up residence in the White House next January, one of the most powerful NATO forces in years will be preparing to move into Eastern Europe. The Alliance ...
READ MORE
Leaks aren’t always good for politics—or journalism
ZANU-PF’s complex dominance without persuasion
Reasons why women cheat
In Syria, Russia and the United States fight
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere
“Who switched off the Christmas lights?”
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in
The East-West: World divide over gay rights
Trump, Putin and a nervous NATO

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News