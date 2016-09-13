News Ticker

Who could be Zimbabwe’s next president?

13th September 2016 Staff Reporter Columinsts 27

At 92, Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe for longer than most Zimbabweans have been alive, taking office in 1980 after a brutal war and negotiated peace deal.

By David McKenzie | CNN |

Second VP Phelekezela Mphoko, President Robert Mugabe and First VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

Second VP Phelekezela Mphoko, President Robert Mugabe and First VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

In his early years in power, Mugabe was hailed as a visionary leader who reconciled with former colonial rulers and promoted one of the most impressive education systems on the continent.

But he has since presided over an economic meltdown, violent suppression of dissent, and a regime frequently accused of corruption, and suppressing human rights.

In recent months, rumors of Mugabe’s health have swirled unabated. It has become a parlor game for Zimbabwean’s on social media to track his presidential plane in case he is spirited out of the country. Rumors of his death have surfaced — more than once.

On his return from a recent trip, Mugabe dealt with those rumors head-on. “Yes, I was dead, it’s true I was dead. I resurrected as I always do. Once I get back to my country I am real,” he told assembled reporters.

But the president is 92 and, inevitably, someone will eventually take his place in power. Here is a short list, by no means comprehensive, of some people you should be watching.

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe’s co-Vice President, justice minister, and one of the most powerful figures in the country.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Nicknamed “The Crocodile” for his political cunning and also, perhaps, for the name of the guerrilla group he helped lead during the fight for independence, Mnangagwa is a feared figure in Zimbabwe — not only for his closeness to Robert Mugabe, but also for his hold on the state security apparatus.

Mnangagwa was the country’s spy chief in the 1980s when a campaign of terror was unleashed by the North Korean-trained fifth brigade against political opponents and civilians in Matabeleland known as the Gukurahundi.

The killings are still an open sore in Zimbabwe, but Mnangagwa has denied involvement and reportedly blamed the army. Many feel that Mnangagwa is biding his time. Constitutionally, he would become president of Mugabe leaves the stage.

Joice Mujuru

For most of Joice Mujuru’s political life, she was considered the ultimate insider in Zimbabwe power politics. She became Vice President until she was purged by Robert Mugabe in 2014 for allegedly plotting against the longtime ruler.

Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru

Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru

Mujuru has impeccable liberation struggle credentials. As a teenager she joined the war of independence and took the name Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood).

She claimed to have downed a military helicopter with a machine gun, and has held government and political posts since independence in 1980.

Mujuru and her then-husband Solomon Mujuru — a liberation stalwart himself — were accused of benefiting from the so-called farm invasions, by taking at least one formerly white-owned farm. Mujuru’s business interests in mining have also faced scrutiny.

Solomon Mujuru, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence military general, died in a suspicious fire in 2011.

Joice Mujuru was long seen as a potential successor to Mugabe, but faced increasing criticism — particularly from first lady Grace Mugabe — and was expelled in late 2014 from the Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party. She formed the Zimbabwe People First Party earlier this year, which could be a major contender in the 2018 elections.

Grace Mugabe

Grace Mugabe began an affair with the much older Robert Mugabe while working as a secretary in State House in the 1980s.

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe at Zanu PF conference in Victoria Falls

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe at Zanu PF conference in Victoria Falls

But over the years, Mugabe’s second wife has garnered significant power and influence and has frequently been talked about as a potential successor to the President.

While Grace Mugabe doesn’t share the struggle credentials of other potential successors, her proximity to the long-time president has been a powerful tool.

Known as a blunt speaker, she helped push Joice Mujuru from her position of power by claiming she was power hungry and untrustworthy.

Grace Mugabe has expansive business interests in Zimbabwe and, like her husband, is on an EU and US targeted sanctions list.

She is praised for her extensive philanthropic work, particularly for orphans, but her lavish shopping sprees gave her the nickname “Gucci Grace.”

And many Zimbabweans both inside and outside the political elite appear resentful of her influence in government.

Morgan Tsvangirai

A longtime opposition leader and trade union activist, Morgan Tsvangirai has been a staunch critic of Robert Mugabe since the late 1990s.

A former member of the ruling Zanu-PF, Tsvangirai formed the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) that helped defeat a 2000 referendum on constitutional referendum that would have extended Mugabe’s rule and sanctioned the expropriation of white-owned land.

After a strong showing in parliamentary elections, Tsvangirai faced a series of treason charges and lengthy trials, but was acquitted.

In 2007, Tsvangirai and other MDC activists were brutally beaten by police after being arrested on his way to a government protest rally.

Tsvangirai lost to Mugabe in a presidential election runoff in 2008. The ballot was marred by widespread accusations of intimidation and violence by the ruling party.

The disputed vote led to a power-sharing agreement between Mugabe, Tsvangirai and Arthur Mutambara, leaving Tsvangirai as Prime Minister.

Tsvangirai lost his position when the agreement folded after another disputed election in 2013, where he lost handily to Mugabe. He alleged widespread fraud but withdrew his court challenge.

Many in Zimbabwe we have spoken to feel that the years of political fighting, infighting and personal tragedy (Tsvangirai lost his wife in 2009 to a car crash) could have taken a toll.

Related Posts
Explainer: a tour of Robert Mugabe’s early and later legacies
Explainer: a tour of Robert Mugabe’s early and later legacies
Robert Mugabe spoke eloquently as Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister Elect in March 1980. He offered a message of hope and unity to a population ravaged by years of war. He spoke ...
READ MORE
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in showbiz
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in showbiz
When Rita Marley told the world in 2004 that her beloved and iconic husband, Bob Marley had forced himself on her back in 1973, the world reacted with incredulity. By Bruce ...
READ MORE
Innovative use of fertilizers revives hope for Africa’s Green Revolution
Innovative use of fertilizers revives hope for Africa’s Green Revolution
Phillip Tshuma is a happy farmer. Despite one of the worst droughts ever to hit his country, Zimbabwe, Mr. Tshuma’s maize and small grains harvests this year are 50% more ...
READ MORE
It happens……..
It happens……..
IT’S very hard to admit that your partner is cheating on you and thus you find many women comforting themselves with lies and convincing themselves that their partners will never ...
READ MORE
China’s Zimbabwe Risk: Zanu PF Political infighting threatens China’s economic interests
China’s Zimbabwe Risk: Zanu PF Political infighting threatens China’s economic interests
Zimbabwean politics is at a critical moment. Its 92-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, having led the country for more than 30 years, is vowing to run for re-election in 2018. However, ...
READ MORE
‘The endgame is nearer than it has ever been’
‘The endgame is nearer than it has ever been’
It’s a grey, two-storey mansion in the heart of one of Harare’s most exclusive suburbs, complete with imposing pillars, sweeping driveway, and a putting green. From here, gazing out onto ...
READ MORE
What went wrong with democracy?
What went wrong with democracy?
Can Donald Trump and the populist leaders of Europe do us some good? They do what populists have always done: play on fears, especially of those not defined as “our” ...
READ MORE
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere strips off his descency for Mugabe ass-licking
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere strips off his descency for Mugabe ass-licking
Listening to Mutumwa Mawere on South Africa’s ANN7 defending his once personal foe President Robert Mugabe left a sour taste in the mouth. This is the same man Mugabe and ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of emergence and the worst
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of emergence and the worst
The political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is volatile and the Zimbabweans should expect the worst. Minster of Home affairs (Chombo) is the source of the current violence caused by the police ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe must just listen to the voice of reason
Robert Mugabe must just listen to the voice of reason
SINCE Independence, Zimbabwe’s liberation war fighters have been the bedrock for President Robert Mugabe’s continued stay in power. Candid Comment,Faith Zaba fzaba@zimind.co.zw However, events in the last 10 months have seen a widening ...
READ MORE
Explainer: a tour of Robert Mugabe’s early and
Jah Prayzah-Gonyeti sex scandal: Sexual abuse rife in
Innovative use of fertilizers revives hope for Africa’s
It happens……..
China’s Zimbabwe Risk: Zanu PF Political infighting threatens
‘The endgame is nearer than it has ever
What went wrong with democracy?
After stripping off Shabanie Mine its assets, Mawere
Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of
Robert Mugabe must just listen to the voice

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News