News Ticker

New Ford Fiesta ST plays exhaust notes through Bang & Olufsen sound system

24th February 2017 Staff Reporter Motor News & Review 0

A 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ford Fiesta wouldn’t normally be something to get excited about – but times change, technologies evolve and now the flagship of the range, the brand new Fiesta ST, gets an economical overhaul and a new turbocharged engine.

Despite it having 25% fewer cylinders than its award-winning predecessor, the new Fiesta ST produces 200PS, which is 197bhp in old money. It also means a 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint time of 6.7 seconds, the same as the last range-topper, the ST200.

Ford’s new ST, which will have its public debut at the Geneva motor show on 7 March, is also the first Fiesta to feature selectable drive modes (Normal, Sport and Track). Last seen on the Focus RS, the system adjusts the car’s engine, steering and stability controls depending on which mode is selected.

The new car also features an active exhaust valve and ‘Electronic Sound Enhancement’, the dark art of supplementing the exhaust note with sounds played through the interior speakers and hardly a surprise given the engine’s pint-sized proportions. The technology also features on the Focus RS and is becoming par for the course at other brands too, adding a little character and drama to the soundtrack.

Ford Fiesta ST
A 1.5-litre, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine takes the car to 62mph (100km/h) in 6.7 secondsFord

Another trick up the new ST’s sleeve is cylinder deactivation, which shuts down a cylinder in some situations (like steady motorway driving) to save on petrol and reduce emissions.

The car will be available from early 2018 in both three- and five-door versions, with more exterior colours and interior trim options than on any Fiesta before. ST-exclusive touches include a set of newly designed 18in alloy wheels and Recaro bucket-style seats.

The ST gets the same new technology as the regular Fiesta, including a two cameras, three radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors to help the car see 360 degrees around itself and 130 meters up the road ahead. Inside, there is a new dashboard touchscreen and a second 4.2in display behind the steering wheel. There will also be an optional Bang & Olufsen Play sound system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer in the boot. Ford third-generation Sync system is also present and correct, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“Our ST models are designed to make a Ford Performance driving experience accessible to customers regardless of lifestyle,” said Matthias Tonn, Fiesta ST chief programme engineer. “With three- and five-door bodystyles and distinctive styling options that complement the model’s performance characteristics available from day-one, the next generation Fiesta ST will deliver a broader appeal for an even wider range of car-buyers.” – IBTimes

Related Posts
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
IT is three years since Michael Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident, but his legacy remains undimmed. By Sarah Holt, CNN The Formula One legend has been credited with helping to lay the foundations ...
READ MORE
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Rosberg reclaims drivers’ championship lead after winning Singapore Grand Prix
Nico Rosberg is in the ascendency in the Formula 1 drivers' championship after overcoming technical issues to claim victory at the Singapore Grand Prix. The German, in his 200th career race, ...
READ MORE
FILE PHOTO -- A 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
China, Europe drive shift to electric cars as U.S. lags
DETROIT - Electric cars will pick up critical momentum in 2017, many in the auto industry believe - just not in North America. Tighter emissions rules in China and Europe leave ...
READ MORE
Motor industry mulls local used car market
Motor industry mulls local used car market
DEALERS are calling for the establishment of a local second-hand vehicle market to compete with imported second-hand vehicles estimated at 42 000 as of August this year. BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA In 2015, ...
READ MORE
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
ABU DHABI - Germany's Nico Rosberg celebrated his first Formula One world championship on Sunday after finishing runner-up in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Lewis ...
READ MORE
VW’s Audi steps up collaboration with Chinese tech groups
VW’s Audi steps up collaboration with Chinese tech groups
Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi has agreed to deepen collaboration with Chinese internet technology groups to offer more digital services in the world's largest car market. Audi and FAW-Volkswagen, VW's joint ...
READ MORE
Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 Mercedes' Nico Rosberg during practice Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Mercedes dominance to continue despite new regulations says Ross Brawn
Mercedes will continue to dominate Formula One despite the radical rule changes which will be introduced for the 2017 season, according to former team principal Ross Brawn. The Federation Internationale de ...
READ MORE
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula One title
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula One title
LONDON - Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One on Friday with the shock announcement that he was retiring only days after achieving a lifetime ambition by winning his first world championship with ...
READ MORE
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
SAO PAULO - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton reminded Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg that he will not hand over his Formula One title without a fight after dominating Friday practice ...
READ MORE
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads
Mercedes-Benz is building pickups with nubuck-leather seats and oak trim, in a bet that double-cab trucks will reel in wealthy parents and sailboat owners the same way off-road SUVs did ...
READ MORE
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
Rosberg reclaims drivers’ championship lead after winning Singapore
China, Europe drive shift to electric cars as
Motor industry mulls local used car market
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
VW’s Audi steps up collaboration with Chinese tech
Mercedes dominance to continue despite new regulations says
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News