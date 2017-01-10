News Ticker

Automakers overhaul product plans to bet more on SUVs

10th January 2017 Staff Reporter Motor News & Review 0

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RTX2Y6SJ

DETROIT – Global automakers are reworking their product strategies and investments for the United States to bring more sport utility vehicles to showrooms amid a sharp turn away from small- and medium-sized cars, executives at Detroit’s auto show say.

Carmakers from Toyota Motor Corp to General Motors Co to Volkswagen AG are adding more SUVs to their product plans, amid forecasts that SUVs and pickup trucks could soon make up two-thirds of U.S. light vehicle sales, up from 56 percent in 2015 and just under 60 percent last year.

“The shift to trucks is profound,” said Mike Jackson, chief executive of AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain.

Sedans are not only losing sales volume, but automakers and dealers are offering bigger discounts to move them out of showrooms, industry executives said. Profit margins on SUVs and trucks are fatter.

The average incentive for a midsize car in September was 14.1 percent, according to Kelley Blue Book, compared with 7.4 percent for a midsize crossover.

The shift has forced some automakers to slash production capacity dedicated just a few years ago to small cars, and put a new emphasis on designing vehicles and assembly plants that can switch quickly from building cars to SUVs.

Volkswagen’s Audi unit, for example, builds a small Q2 SUV and its A3 sedan on the same assembly line, Dietmar Voggenreiter, head of sales and marketing for Audi, said in an interview. “We will always have an SUV and a sedan” on the same production line, he said.

Automakers are bringing SUVs into segments that previously were only for cars.

Case in point is Nissan Motor Co’s Rogue Sport, revealed on Monday at the North American International Auto Show, an Americanized version of the small Qashqai SUV Nissan has sold for several years in Europe and Asia.

“The increasing shift of cars to crossovers finally drove our decision to bring this car to the U.S.,” said Michael Bunce, vice president of product strategy for Nissan’s U.S. arm.

The Rogue Sport will be sold alongside the slightly larger Rogue, appealing to consumers who previously would have had only small cars to choose from.

The cars to SUV shift is hitting luxury brands, as well.

At German luxury automaker BMW last year, about 43 percent of U.S. sales were SUVs. In December, that percentage neared 50, said Ian Robertson, the German luxury brand’s global sales chief.

“I think that tells you where the trend is in the U.S., probably on a 50-50 level,” Robertson told Reuters.

At Toyota Motor Co, SUVs and trucks will account for about 63 percent of U.S. sales in 2017, said North America CEO Jim Lentz, predicting its RAV4 SUV could top the Camry this year as its best-selling U.S. vehicle.

Honda Motor Co is working to expand production of SUVs for the U.S. market, shifting production of the Acura MDX sport utility to a factory in Ohio to make room for additional production of higher volume Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline pickup trucks, Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said.

Cheap gasoline is emboldening some automakers to add more SUVs based on body-on-frame pickup truck designs – after years of shifting SUVs to lighter, car-like unitized body construction.

Ford Motor Co is reviving its Bronco SUV. It was last built in 1996 after gaining notoriety as the vehicle used during O.J. Simpson’s police pursuit. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Sunday outlined plans to bring back a body on frame SUV for its Jeep line.

SEDAN SLOWDOWN

The focus on SUVs leaves carmakers who have an overcapacity of sedans in a weak position. Ford’s announcement last week to scrap a planned Mexico factory was attributed to falling U.S. demand for sedans.

“The sedan market is under real pressure. If you don’t have SUVs in all categories you are in serious difficulty,” warned Lex Kerssemakers, CEO of Volvo Cars USA, whose flagship U.S. model is the XC90 SUV.

Lexus global chief Tokuo Fukuichi said the idea of building a luxury car brand around a large sedan such as the Lexus LS unveiled in Detroit is now “under assault.”

Mark Reuss, head of global product development, said the automaker is looking for ways to offer attributes of SUVs in more designs that are more innovative than the square-backed vehicles that dominate the category now.

“You’ll see them in the next year,” he said, vehicles that offer “an alternative to a box.”

Related Posts
Rolls-Royce Dawn review: No finer way of getting around
Rolls-Royce Dawn review: No finer way of getting around
Let us not get bogged down talking about the price of the new Rolls-Royce Dawn. It costs £265,000 and the bespoke options added to the one you see here take ...
READ MORE
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads
Mercedes-Benz is building pickups with nubuck-leather seats and oak trim, in a bet that double-cab trucks will reel in wealthy parents and sailboat owners the same way off-road SUVs did ...
READ MORE
Game Changer: The new Nissan Nivara
Game Changer: The new Nissan Nivara
Errachidia (Morocco). — I’ve seen the future and it’s very comfortable. Or, at least for double-cab drivers it is. With its all new Navara, Nissan has done what other leisure pickup ...
READ MORE
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
IT is a car kitted out with technology its developers boldly predict will transform our cities and change the way we live. The autonomous "DevBot #1" took a giant leap forward ...
READ MORE
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
There is something we have always loved about BMW's M division. How the cars it produces look like regular saloons that have developed a gym addiction; how you just know ...
READ MORE
Hyundai is developing both performance and plug-in hybrid versions of its new Sonata, but the exchange rate currently prevents either coming to SA. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
RUMOUR HAS IT… Kia, Hyundai models on the way
Kia and Hyundai are ramping up on a number of new models. After a rather uninspiring response to the new Sonata in 2015, the company is set to introduce an ...
READ MORE
Ferrari 488 GTB review: Is this automotive perfection?
Ferrari 488 GTB review: Is this automotive perfection?
It shouldn't be a surprise to learn that the moments leading up to borrowing a £250,000, 660-horsepower Ferrari are mostly dominated by nerves and anxiety. There is a dose of ...
READ MORE
The Best Luxury Cars of 2016
The Best Luxury Cars of 2016
I drove some seriously amazing cars this year, and here are my favorites. (As good as they were, Tesla, Cadillac, Mercedes, and Audi didn’t even make the cut.) Good news for carmakers: Auto ...
READ MORE
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
Order books for the new Audi Q2 small crossover opened in August 2016, and while the familiar 1.4 TFSI petrol and 1.6 TDI diesel are available, there’s also a rather ...
READ MORE
Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore - 17/9/16 Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R), Mercedes' driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (C) and Red Bull's driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrate finishing their qualifying session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead with 50th win
Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 50th Formula One victory on Sunday with a pole to flag U.S. Grand Prix drive that cut Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's overall ...
READ MORE
Rolls-Royce Dawn review: No finer way of getting
Mercedes-Benz Starts Luxury Pickups for Adventurers, Rich Dads
Game Changer: The new Nissan Nivara
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016
RUMOUR HAS IT… Kia, Hyundai models on the
Ferrari 488 GTB review: Is this automotive perfection?
The Best Luxury Cars of 2016
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead with 50th win

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News