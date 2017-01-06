News Ticker

Govt mulls assessing imported vehicles

6th January 2017 Staff Reporter Motor News & Review 0

GOVERNMENT is considering the addition of second-hand vehicle imports from Japan on the list for conformity assessment in order to protect consumers from sub-standard vehicles as well as to promote local assemblers.

This means that if approved, all vehicle imports from Japan will be subject to evaluation by Bureau Veritas and issued with conformity assessment certificates before they can be allowed into the country.

Zimbabwe is currently the only country that allows car imports from Japan to enter the country without conformity assessment certificates, subjecting local consumers to sub-standard vehicles.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha said the country had the flexibility to add more products on the list as well as to remove some from the list.

Although the process could be costly, Minister Bimha said the benefits would outweigh the perceived costs of such a move.

“In a number of countries, cars from Japan especially cannot just come into countries due to issues to do with radiation,” he said responding to questions at a recent media briefing.“Some countries are very strict about the importation of cars from Japan, which I think we need to move towards to as well.

“It is incumbent for every country to ensure its citizens are protected against sub-standard products. It may be costly but the benefits outweigh the cost,” he said.

The importation of second-hand vehicles has been a contentious issue as local assemblers feel short-changed over the loss of business.

The market, however, prefers the imports due to affordability, compared to locally manufactured vehicles.

During the first half of 2016, car imports into the country amounted to $250 million down from $365 million during the same period in 2015 on tighter duty tariffs coupled with liquidity challenges.

At the close of 2015, $469 million was spent on vehicle imports from $452 million used for the same purpose in 2014, adding to the huge import bill.

Top sources for car imports in Zimbabwe are Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Germany, according to Zimstats.

While there have been some sticky issues with Bureau Veritas especially with regards to delays in issuing out conformity certificates, Minister Bimha said there had been a general remarkable improvement in the quality of goods that are imported into the country. -Herald

Related Posts
The new BMW X2 concept car is displayed on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
BMW says it plans to offer electric X3 SUV and Mini models
The electric Mini is expected to debut in about three years, company officials said. BMW faces increasing pressure from German rivals Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG as well as Tesla Motors Inc ...
READ MORE
A view shows the logo of Cadillac on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Cadillac disavows casting call for ‘neo-Nazi’ character in brand ad
DETROIT - General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Saturday disavowed a casting notice that called for an "alt-right (neo nazi)" role in a Cadillac commercial amid a storm of outrage on ...
READ MORE
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
ABU DHABI - Germany's Nico Rosberg celebrated his first Formula One world championship on Sunday after finishing runner-up in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Lewis ...
READ MORE
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
There is something we have always loved about BMW's M division. How the cars it produces look like regular saloons that have developed a gym addiction; how you just know ...
READ MORE
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
Order books for the new Audi Q2 small crossover opened in August 2016, and while the familiar 1.4 TFSI petrol and 1.6 TDI diesel are available, there’s also a rather ...
READ MORE
Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 Mercedes' Nico Rosberg during practice Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Rosberg wins in Italy to cut Hamilton’s lead
MONZA, Italy - Germany's Nico Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix for dominant Mercedes on Sunday to cut team mate Lewis Hamilton's Formula One world championship lead to two points ...
READ MORE
New electric VW Golf arrives to draw line under emissions scandal
New electric VW Golf arrives to draw line under emissions scandal
With the emissions cheat scandal still in the public's minds, Volkswagen is seeking to make amends at the LA Auto Show this week with the launch of the new e-Golf. Almost ...
READ MORE
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat on November 12, 2016 as ZimTorque and ZAMOTA house their inaugral annual Auto Expo at Borrowdale Brooke Complex. Themed ‘Hande/Asambe’ (meaning lets you go) ...
READ MORE
The all-electric Audi R8 e-tron has been cancelled after fewer than 100 examples were soldAudi
Audi killing the electric R8 e-tron is no surprise – but its time will come
It should really come as no surprise that Audi has killed off the R8 e-tron. The all-electric sports car seemed like a great idea when it launched at the Geneva ...
READ MORE
Hyundai is developing both performance and plug-in hybrid versions of its new Sonata, but the exchange rate currently prevents either coming to SA. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
RUMOUR HAS IT… Kia, Hyundai models on the way
Kia and Hyundai are ramping up on a number of new models. After a rather uninspiring response to the new Sonata in 2015, the company is set to introduce an ...
READ MORE
BMW says it plans to offer electric X3
Cadillac disavows casting call for ‘neo-Nazi’ character in
Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016
New Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2016 review
Rosberg wins in Italy to cut Hamilton’s lead
New electric VW Golf arrives to draw line
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
Audi killing the electric R8 e-tron is no
RUMOUR HAS IT… Kia, Hyundai models on the

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News