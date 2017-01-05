News Ticker

Trump blackmail: Toyota faces big tax if it builds Corolla cars for U.S. in Mexico

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter Motor News & Review 0

A 2016 Toyota Prius hybrid is seen at the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday targeted Toyota Motor Corp, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the Japanese automaker it if builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.

“Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

This was Trump’s latest broadside against automakers building cars in Mexico and first against a foreign automaker. The president-elect’s attacks on investments by companies in Mexico have cast a shadow over cross-border production networks central to more than $583 billion a year in trade between the two countries.

The value of the Mexican peso has skidded amid fears that Trump’s policies would harm Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Toyota, which announced its plan to build a new Mexican facility in April 2015, said the plant in Guanajuato city would not take away from U.S. employment.

“Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said.

Trump’s tweet confuses Toyota’s existing Baja plant with the planned $1 billion plant in Guanajuato city. Baja produces around 100,000 pick-up trucks and truck beds annually. The plant in Guanajuato will build Corollas and have an annual capacity of 200,000 when it comes online in 2019, shifting production of the small car from Canada.

Following Trump’s tweet, the automaker’s American Depositary Receipts traded on the U.S. market, fell 0.5 percent to $120.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in Japan on Thursday that the automaker has no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, preferring to wait until after Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration before deciding whether to make any changes.

“We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts,” Toyoda said at an industry gathering in Tokyo on Thursday before Trump’s tweet, when asked whether his company was considering any changes to a production plant the automaker was building in Mexico.

Automakers in the United States have been slammed by Trump for building cars in lower-cost factories south of the border, which he said costs American jobs. Pressure to curb that production intensified this week after Ford Motor Co (F.N) scrapped plans to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico after Trump harshly criticized the investment.

Ford, however, still plans to shift production of small cars to Mexico from Michigan, even as it uses $700 million from the planned Mexico investment to expand its operations in Flat Rock, Michigan, and add 700 jobs.

During the campaign, Trump criticized barriers to U.S. auto exports to Japan and said the U.S. government did not do enough to open the market to more American-made vehicles.

“Until you open your markets, you’re not selling any more cars over here,” Trump said of Japan in an August 2015 interview with the Detroit News. “That’s going to force people to build in the United States.”

Toyota has extensive U.S. investments, operates 10 U.S. plants in eight states and builds more than 2 million vehicles in the United States annually.

Trump has also said General Motors Co could become subject to tariffs on Mexico-made cars for the U.S. market, and that he would like to renegotiate terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement signed with Canada and Mexico, or scrap it altogether. – Reuters

Related Posts
Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore - 17/9/16 Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R), Mercedes' driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (C) and Red Bull's driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrate finishing their qualifying session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead with 50th win
Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 50th Formula One victory on Sunday with a pole to flag U.S. Grand Prix drive that cut Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's overall ...
READ MORE
Motor industry mulls local used car market
Motor industry mulls local used car market
DEALERS are calling for the establishment of a local second-hand vehicle market to compete with imported second-hand vehicles estimated at 42 000 as of August this year. BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA In 2015, ...
READ MORE
Hydrogen fuel cell cars are ‘a complete nonsense’ says Jaguar engineering director
Hydrogen fuel cell cars are ‘a complete nonsense’ says Jaguar engineering director
Hydrogen fuel cell cars don't make sense and are "a complete nonsense", claims Wolfgang Ziebart, the technical design director at Jaguar Land Rover. Speaking to a group of journalists, including IBTimes ...
READ MORE
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far
There is something we have always loved about BMW's M division. How the cars it produces look like regular saloons that have developed a gym addiction; how you just know ...
READ MORE
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
SAO PAULO - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton reminded Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg that he will not hand over his Formula One title without a fight after dominating Friday practice ...
READ MORE
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
IT is a car kitted out with technology its developers boldly predict will transform our cities and change the way we live. The autonomous "DevBot #1" took a giant leap forward ...
READ MORE
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat on November 12, 2016 as ZimTorque and ZAMOTA house their inaugral annual Auto Expo at Borrowdale Brooke Complex. Themed ‘Hande/Asambe’ (meaning lets you go) ...
READ MORE
See the Blockbuster Luxury Debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2016
See the Blockbuster Luxury Debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2016
No matter that Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce have decided to skip this year—when the show opens to the public Friday (through Nov. 27), they'll be greeted with significant luxury introductions from Jaguar, Alfa ...
READ MORE
NextEV Nio EP9: Meet the world’s fastest electric road car
NextEV Nio EP9: Meet the world’s fastest electric road car
Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche have just found themselves in the crosshairs of Chinese company NextEV, as it launches the world's fastest electric road car. By Alistair Charlton Under a new brand called ...
READ MORE
Hottest cars on display at the Paris Motor Show 2016
Hottest cars on display at the Paris Motor Show 2016
The 2016 Paris Motor Show opens to the public on 1 October and runs until 16 October. Car manufacturers from around the world are showing of SUVs, electric cars, hybrid ...
READ MORE
Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead with 50th win
Motor industry mulls local used car market
Hydrogen fuel cell cars are ‘a complete nonsense’
BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016
Hamilton fastest in Brazilian practice
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in
Borrowdale Brooke Complex to host premium Auto Expo
See the Blockbuster Luxury Debuts at the Los
NextEV Nio EP9: Meet the world’s fastest electric
Hottest cars on display at the Paris Motor

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News