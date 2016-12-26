The Best Luxury Cars of 2016

Good news for carmakers: Auto sales will end 2016 on a strong note. And car sales in 2018-19 are likely to rise thanks to tax cuts and infrastructure policies anticipated for 2017, IHS Markit analysts told reporters Tuesday on a yearend recap and forecasting call.

“We have seen that the overall global economic outlook has somewhat improved over what we had a few months ago,” said Guido Vildozo, a senior manager at IHS Automotive, an auto industry analysis firm. “We are probably going to pick up steam over the next few years, primarily driven by the U.S. economy under President-elect Trump.”

In fact, U.S. car sales are on pace to hit 17.3 million units for 2016, and that number could reach 17.5 million. If that happens, it will be a record sales year, Vildozo said. Which makes sense—automakers have given us plenty to be grateful for in 2016, from new luxury SUVs and turbo-boosted supercars to bold convertibles and throwback racers. What’s more, as gas prices remain stable and even decline, it feeds directly into the thirst for light trucks like crossovers and SUVs.

“We expect a very strong finish for 2016,” Mark Fulthorpe, the director of IHS Automotive, said as he concluded the call.

As for me, I drove a different car every week in 2016, plus a few extras thrown in for good measure. Some I loved. Others I couldn’t wait to escape. But it’s more fun to focus on the most beautiful, thrilling, and intriguing ones than on the losers. So here are my 12 favorites