See the Blockbuster Luxury Debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2016

No matter that Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce have decided to skip this year—when the show opens to the public Friday (through Nov. 27), they’ll be greeted with significant luxury introductions from Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, and Mercedes. And that’s just the start. Here are nine of our favorites.

By Hannah Elliott
 Lamborghini RWD Huracán Spyder
Lamborghini RWD Huracán Spyder

The $220,000, 580hp V10 soft-top comes one year after Lamborghini introduced the rear-wheel-drive Huracán coupe and is the first model to emerge under the leadership of the new Lambo boss, Stefano Domenicali. It embodies a balancing act the 53-year-old manufacturer must maintain between remaining true to its bullish track heritage and embracing the daily-driver, no-convenience-spared mentality most modern drivers—even supercar drivers—demand of their vehicles. Top speed? 198mph.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

SUVs were big at the show this year: Alfa Romeo revealed its first SUV, the sleek Stelvio, while Jaguar introduced an electric I-Pace concept SUV. The base Stelvo and the Stelvio Ti, both of which have aluminum 2.0-liter direct injection turbo engines that get 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Top speed on those is 144mph. The higher-end Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the version with 505hp. That one has a top speed of 177mph; it’ll hit 60mph in 3.9 seconds—faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.



Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition

Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition

The Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition is flashy—literally. It’s the first car from Audi to use full LED headlights supplemented by a laser high-beam module in each headlight and the first Audi vehicle to couple that laser light with dynamic front turn signals. Each R8 Exclusive Edition in Quantum Gray comes with fixed backrest racing-shell seats, Audi carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, a front lip spoiler, exterior mirror housings, and fixed rear wing spoiler. Only 25 will be made; MSRP is $229,200.

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

The 2017 Land Rover Discovery has seven seats and total off-road capability. With the supercharged, 340-horsepower, six-cylinder gasoline engine, it’s also 14 percent more efficient in city driving than the outgoing LR4. (A turbo-diesel V6 with 254 horsepower is also available.) Pricing starts at $49,990, but there are four total trim levels: SE, HSE, HSE Luxury, and a limited number of First Edition models, which cost $73,950.

Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

Even the cloth top of the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is fast: It deploys in 11 seconds at driving speeds of up to 31mph. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that gets 550hp and 502 pound-feet of torque. The roadster, which derives from the top-end AMG GT line, can hit 62mph in in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 196mph. This the ultimate convertible range topper for Mercedes-Benz; it competes directly against such icons as the Porsche 911.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Cabriolet

The $323,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Cabriolet is a V12 soft-top and the first of its kindfrom the ultra-high-end Mercedes-Maybach line. It is meant to tap the recent success of other expensive drop-tops, such as the $335,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn and the $267,000 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible. Top performance is 621 horsepower; top speed will likely approach 200mph. Mercedes-Maybach will make 300 in total of the S650 Cabriolet; 75 of them will go to the U.S. Production begins next year.

Porsche Panamera 4 Executive e-Hybrid

Porsche Panamera 4 Executive e-Hybrid

Porsche added the 462-horsepower Panamera 4 E Hybrid Executive to its lineup this year. It also offers two new all-wheel drive variants, the Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo, each of which have more power and better fuel efficiency than previous models. The new $99,900 Panamera 4S comes with a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine that gets 440 horsepower and will hit 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds. The $146,900 Panamera Turbo has a 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine that gets 550hp and that will hit 60mph in 3.4 seconds. Both come with a new Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) that has eight speeds and all-wheel-drive. The $99,600 hybrid version—462hp, zero-to-60mph in 4.4 seconds, 31-mile pure electric range—will get 70 percent better fuel efficiency than the Panamera 4S.

Jaguar I-Pace SUV Concept

Jaguar I-Pace SUV Concept

The four-door, five-seat I-Pace, which will go on sale in 2018, runs off a liquid-cooled 90kWh lithium battery pack that gets 220 miles of driving on one charge. Jaguar executives said the vehicle will produce the equivalent of 400hp and achieve 516 pound-feet of torque. The I-Pace will be able to hit 60mph in fewer than 4 seconds and reach 80 percent full power in 90 minutes on a home charger.

BMW Alpina B7

The new Alpina is way more than just a souped-up 7-Series. It’s the top line of what BMW offers in a pure performance sedan and the closet thing you’ll get to something like a BMW M7: 600hp and 590 pound-feet of torque in a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, plus a refined suspension and higher-tuned steering and braking calibrations. Plus it comes with BMW’s excellent xDrive all-wheel-drive. The new Alpina B7 will hit 60mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 205mph. Inside, the car is lined in supple cowhide and has Alpina badging throughout. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect it to be close to $140,000.



