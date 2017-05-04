News Ticker

Hottest cars on display at the Paris Motor Show 2016

30th September 2016

The 2016 Paris Motor Show opens to the public on 1 October and runs until 16 October. Car manufacturers from around the world are showing of SUVs, electric cars, hybrid cars, supercars and hypercars, as well as weird and wacky concept vehicles.

One of the strangest concepts on show in Paris is the Renault Trezor – an electric sports car with a futuristic carbon fibre body that lifts up to reveal a bright red interior. Renault claims the Trezor can accelerate to 62mph (100km/h) in “under four seconds”, but as you can’t buy it, there’s no way of knowing.

Paris Motor Show 2016
Renault Trezor conceptBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Renault Trezor conceptEric Piermont/AFP

Ferrari’s new limited edition LaFerrari Aperta convertibleis another car you can’t buy – not just because it costs around £2m, but because only 209 were produced, and they’ve all sold out already. Powered by a 6,262cc V12 engine coupled with a 120kW electric motor, the low-slung hypercar goes from 0 to 100km/h in under three seconds, with a top speed of more than 350km/h. IBTimesUK‘s Alistair Charlton, who climbed behind the wheel of one in Paris, gives his full impressions of the LaFerrari Aperta here.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
Ferrari will produce 209 LaFerrari Apertas, but all are already soldIBTimes UK
Paris Motor Show 2016
Ferrari LaFerrari ApertaBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
Ferrari

Ferrari are also showing the £230,000 GTC4Lusso, and they have released a host of limited edition cars to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Paris Motor Show 2016
Ferrari GTC4 Lusso TMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Ferrari 488 GTBMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Ferrari California TMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Ferrari 488 SpiderMiguel Medina/AFP

In this gallery, IBTimes UK looks at some of the hottest cars on display at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, from 1 to 16 October.

Paris Motor Show 2016
DS electric E-Tense conceptBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Mercedes EQ concept carBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Mercedes AMG GT RoadsterMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Detail of the Mercedes AMG GT RoadsterBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybridEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Maserati GhibliMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Lamborghini Centenario RoadsterEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
BMW i8Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
BMW 740Le xDriveBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
BMW Concept X2Eric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
BMW i3Eric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Jaguar F-Type SVRBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Audi R8 SpyderBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Audi Q5 2.0 T quattroBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Tesla Model XBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Lancia LC 500hMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Honda Civic Type R PrototypeBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicleBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Citroen C3Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Mini John Cooper Works ClubmanEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Mitsubishi GT Phev ConceptEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Peugeot 5008 SUVEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Peugeot Fractal conceptMiguel Medina/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Honda CivicEric Piermont/AFP
Paris Motor Show 2016
Fifth generation Nissan MicraBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Peugeot 3008 GTBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Kia RioBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Paris Motor Show 2016
Smart Electric DriveMiguel Medina/AFP
