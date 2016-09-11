Tesla says new Autopilot would likely have prevented fatality

Tesla Motors Co said on Sunday an update of its semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot would use advanced radar to improve its ability to prevent crashes and likely would have prevented a fatality of a driver using the system in May.
Autopilot 8.0 also will temporarily halt users from using the system if they fail to respond to audible warnings.
“We’re making much more effective use of radar,” Chief Executive Elon Musk told journalists on a call. “It will be a dramatic improvement in the safety of the system done entirely through software.”
Tesla’s Autopilot, launched in October, has been the focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla Model S driver using the technology was killed in May in a collision with a truck. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the incident.
Musk cautioned the improvement “doesn’t mean perfect safety.”
“Perfect safety is really an impossible goal,” he said. “It’s about improving the probability of safety. There won’t ever be zero fatalities, there won’t ever be zero injuries.”
Hydrogen fuel cell cars don't make sense and are "a complete nonsense", claims Wolfgang Ziebart, the technical design director at Jaguar Land Rover.
Speaking to a group of journalists, including IBTimes ...
DEALERS are calling for the establishment of a local second-hand vehicle market to compete with imported second-hand vehicles estimated at 42 000 as of August this year.
BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA
In 2015, ...
IT is three years since Michael Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident, but his legacy remains undimmed.
By Sarah Holt, CNN
The Formula One legend has been credited with helping to lay the foundations ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead with 50th win - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Hamilton wins in Mexico, Rosberg second – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: NextEV Nio EP9: Meet the world’s fastest electric road car – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: Mercedes dominance to continue despite new regulations says Ross Brawn - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Trump blackmail: Toyota faces big tax if it builds Corolla cars for U.S. in Mexico - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Google()