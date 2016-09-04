Rosberg wins in Italy to cut Hamilton’s lead

MONZA, Italy – Germany’s Nico Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix for dominant Mercedes on Sunday to cut team mate Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One world championship lead to two points with seven races remaining.
Triple world champion Hamilton, who had been on pole position as favorite to take his 50th career victory and third in a row at Monza, finished second after a slow start gifted Rosberg the race.
Rosberg’s first victory at the historic circuit outside Milan was his seventh of the season, one more than Hamilton, and 21st of his career.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished third and fourth at the team’s home race with Australian Daniel Ricciardo fifth for Red Bull.
DEALERS are calling for the establishment of a local second-hand vehicle market to compete with imported second-hand vehicles estimated at 42 000 as of August this year.
BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA
In 2015, ...
No matter that Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce have decided to skip this year—when the show opens to the public Friday (through Nov. 27), they'll be greeted with significant luxury introductions from Jaguar, Alfa ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
