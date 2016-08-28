News Ticker

BMW M2 review: The best car of 2016 so far

28th August 2016 Staff Reporter Motor News & Review 7

There is something we have always loved about BMW’s M division. How the cars it produces look like regular saloons that have developed a gym addiction; how you just know the car is a product of a dedicated bunch of petrolhead engineers working overtime, not a committee armed with spreadsheets and profit margins.

By Alistair Charlton

It’s why BMW M3s of the Nineties and early 2000s were some of our favourite cars, because they blended everyday practicality and stunning performance into a manageable and unintimidating size. Ferraris were on bedroom posters, but driving an M3 felt like something achievable.

And it’s also why we fell in love with the new BMW M2 after the very first mile. Even in the default Comfort mode, a press of the starter button causes the three-litre, turbocharged six-cylinder engine to burst into life with the enthusiasm of a puppy on its first walk. We felt something similar as the M2 was being delivered; the gorgeous Long Beach Blue paint, black wheels and an aggressive body with quad exhausts and a wide rear stance; visually it’s everything we want from a car.

We switch straight to Sport mode, pull one of the gear shift paddles behind the steering wheel to take the gearbox out of automatic, and do a couple of sedate laps around south west London. Even here, at 20 miles per hour, the M2 feels like something very special. The engine immediately clears its throat and introduces itself as the most important part, with the exhaust as its right-hand man.

Together they put on a show which lasts for the entire weekend, playing one of the greatest automotive soundtracks we’ve ever heard. Anything more than the smallest flex of your right foot summons up a crescendo of turbo whoosh, joined a second later by a growing wail from the exhaust as treble joins bass to produce an overture we doubt we’d ever tire of; a sound far more complex and dynamic than the usual bassy and uninspired thrum you get from some other turbocharged cars.

BMW M2
The M2 is BMW’s smallest M car, yet still packs 370 horsepowerIBTimes UK

After a moment of turbo lag, the M2 wakes up and delivers a bite to match the bark. With 370 horsepower pushing just under 1,500kg down the road, the car hits 60mph in 4.3 seconds (or 4.5 with the six-speed manual) and is electronically limited at 155mph (or 186mph if you live in Germany and pay to have the limiter removed). It might be the baby of the range, BMW’s smallest M car, yet it packs a punch to all-but match the M3, M4 and M5.

BMW M2
Cheap plastics used in some areas of the interior is the M2’s only real downsideIBTimes UK

Despite the styling, noise, performance (and a willingness to step out of line as often as a petulant teenager), the M2’s small size and humble origins as a small, sensible family car make it approachable. The steering also helps massively. Quick, precise and with good feel, it immediately reassures you that a line of communication between the front tyres and your fingertips is wide open from the off.

BMW M2
The smallest of BMW’s M division, the M2 reminds us of the M3s of oldIBTimes UK

That communication remains open for the entire journey, keeping you up to date with what’s happening on the road below you. Sometimes this alertness can make the M2 tiring, like a person constantly talking to you on a long train journey when all you want to do is stare out of the window. But while it’s clearly never going to match a BMW 7-Series for cross-country comfort, for an agile car with massive performance its cruising ability is acceptable.

Town driving is something the M2 is surprisingly good at. The exhaust never really calmed down, but in Comfort mode the car is easy to thread through roadworks and navigate the heaviest London traffic. There’s also enough space in the back for two adults, although those over 6ft will find it uncomfortable after a while, and the boot is also a good size. Basically, it’s as practical as it is fun, a recipe which has always been at the heart of BMW’s M division.

BMW M2
Compact yet powerful, the BMW M2 is one of the best cars of 2016IBTimes UK

Speaking of M more generally, it’s good to see the hallowed badge heading in the right direction again. The last M3 fell some way short of expectations in the eyes of many journalists, while the increasing size, power and price of the 3-, 4-, and 5-Series made it feel like the days of the beloved and more compact M3s and M5s of the Nineties and early 2000s were gone forever.

But not so. The M2 is proof that BMW and its M division still know what they’re doing; proof that turbocharged engines don’t need to be dull; proof that smaller really can be better.

The BMW M2 is sublime. It is everything we could ever want in a car of this size and price. Its muscular body looks superb, neatly treading a fine line between tasteful and thuggish, while the engine is simply a masterpiece. The handling is spot-on and the cabin is well-equipped, if slightly lacking in quality. Outright performance is there for you to have fun on your own, then there’s seating for four and a decent boot when you need something more practical.

Sensational yet civilised, the M2 is our favourite car of 2016 so far.

Related Posts
Ford Ranger pick-up 3.2 TDCi 2016 review
Ford Ranger pick-up 3.2 TDCi 2016 review
In just over 12 months, the European market has seen no fewer than six new or updated pick-up trucks arrive. There’s been a fresh Mitsubishi L200, and revised versions of ...
READ MORE
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in Marrakech
IT is a car kitted out with technology its developers boldly predict will transform our cities and change the way we live. The autonomous "DevBot #1" took a giant leap forward ...
READ MORE
Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost: Which Fantasy Car Is for You?
Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost: Which Fantasy Car Is for You?
Everyone likes a matchup. Senna vs. Prost. Pacquiao vs. Mayweather. Federer vs. Nadal. Heck, even Jay Z vs. Kanye. (Oh boy.) I can’t afford a Bentley. But when I test drove ...
READ MORE
Renault profit surges 38% on SUVs
Renault profit surges 38% on SUVs
Helsinki – Renault’s profit surged 38 percent in 2016 after the French carmaker gained market share in Europe with an expanded lineup of sport utility vehicles and upgraded models like ...
READ MORE
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
IT is three years since Michael Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident, but his legacy remains undimmed. By Sarah Holt, CNN The Formula One legend has been credited with helping to lay the foundations ...
READ MORE
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula One title
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula One title
LONDON - Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One on Friday with the shock announcement that he was retiring only days after achieving a lifetime ambition by winning his first world championship with ...
READ MORE
Tesla says new Autopilot would likely have prevented fatality
Tesla says new Autopilot would likely have prevented fatality
Tesla Motors Co said on Sunday an update of its semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot would use advanced radar to improve its ability to prevent crashes and likely would have prevented a ...
READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton keeps title hopes alive by securing pole position for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton keeps title hopes alive by securing pole position for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has kept his hopes of an against-the-odds World Championship triumph alive after securing pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday (27 November). The Brit finished ...
READ MORE
Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore - 17/9/16 Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R), Mercedes' driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (C) and Red Bull's driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrate finishing their qualifying session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
F1 bosses vote Hamilton best driver, Rosberg third
LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One team bosses have voted Lewis Hamilton the sport's best driver, despite the Briton losing his title to Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, in an annual ...
READ MORE
Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/8/16 - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany leads the race ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hamilton hopes to be streets ahead in Singapore
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton is relishing a return to the tough conditions the drivers will experience around the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore this week as he looks ...
READ MORE
Ford Ranger pick-up 3.2 TDCi 2016 review
Driverless ‘Roborace’ car makes street track debut in
Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost: Which Fantasy
Renault profit surges 38% on SUVs
Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s legacy lives on
Nico Rosberg retires five days after winning Formula
Tesla says new Autopilot would likely have prevented
Lewis Hamilton keeps title hopes alive by securing
F1 bosses vote Hamilton best driver, Rosberg third
Hamilton hopes to be streets ahead in Singapore

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News