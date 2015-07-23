News Ticker

Parly committee grills mining firms over payments to Brainworks

23rd July 2015 Staff Reporter Business 32

HARARE,–  The parliamentary portfolio committee on indigenisation on Thursday quizzed three mining firms about their dealings with advisory firm Brainworks Capital in controversial indigenisation deals, most of which failed to succeed.

Parly committee grills mining firms over payments to Brainworks

Brainworks worked as the government’s consultants in several major but eventually abortive transactions under Zimbabwe’s Indigenization Act — enacted in 2008 — which requires foreign owned companies valued at over $500,000 to cede 51 percent to black locals. By its own admission and that of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB), Brainworks was hired without going to tender, in violation of the law.

Indigenisation transactions have come under scrutiny from the committee and on July 9, former indigenisation minister, Saviour Kasukuwere — who superintended over the transactions — accused its chairman and fellow ZANU-PF lawmaker, Justice Wadyajena, of conducting a politically-motivated witch hunt.

Caledonia Mining South Africa chief executive officer, Steve Curtis who was representing Blanket Mine in which the Canadian firm holds a 49 percent stake — the only company whose indigenisation transaction has been consummated — said they were introduced to the firm by the youth ministry but were happy with its work.

“We had extensive negotiations with the ministry of indigenization and towards the end of the process, Brainworks was introduced to us as an advisor for the ministry,” he said, adding that the firm assisted them with four transactions.

“The transactions were quite complicated in terms of understanding the valuation and the methodology of the repayment by the indigenous partners for their shares in Blanket Mine. Brainworks were very helpful in helping communicate the commercial aspects of those agreements which had been agreed with each individual party.”

Wadyajena queried why Caledonia agreed to engage Brainworks when it was already close to the conclusion of its indigenization transaction.

“Did NEEB fail to explain that they had to contract another company to do the explanation?” he asked.

Curtis maintained that the service of the firm had been useful and that the company agreed to pay the $250,000 they were billed.

“As a banking transaction, we were comfortable that the fee was reasonable,” he said.

Another legislator, Jasmine Toffa (MDC) asked: “You had gone about 90 percent of the way and suddenly Brainworks comes in. Did you feel that Brainworks was necessary to have been introduced at that stage?”

Curtis replied: “We were not unhappy that there was a professional advisor who came in to have discussion with us about the contracts, the method of repayments, conditions precedent which required Reserve Bank approval.”

Asked whether they were given a breakdown and details of what they were paying for, Curtis said the invoice referred to professional services provided in the implementation of indigenisation of Blanket Mine.

Addressing the same committee earlier, Anglo American unit, Unki Mine chief financial officer, Colin Chibafa told the committee that the firm were billed by Brainworks but refused to pay as they had not contracted for its work.

The company started work towards compliance in March 2008 and the company ceded a third of its mineral rights to government in return for empowerment credits and its plan was approved in 2012.

“All our negotiations were largely through NIEEB and the ministry. Our understanding in terms of financial advisors was that Brainworks were appointed by NIEEB. We were not privy to how they were appointed. As is common in all transactions, each party to the negotiations appoints their own advisors and pays them,” he said.

Chibafa said in January 2013, the company received a request from NIEEB to pay fees of $3,2 million to Brainworks, which it declined.

Wadyajena read the firm’s response.

“This matter has been discussed internally and I regret to advise that these costs cannot be for Unki’s account. Brainworks Capital was not contracted by Unki as its advisors neither was the scope of works to be carried out or fees to be charged agreed upfront. This cost will not pass our rigorous governance and internal control procedures,” read the letter written by the Anglo American unit to NIEEB.

Responding to whether the company had been given a breakdown of the invoice, Anglo-American country representative, James Maposa said there was none.

“We question the basis in the calculation. Common courtesy would have dictated them to say this is how we have reached this calculation,” said Maposa.

Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya (MDC-T) called Brainworks’ invoicing of the firms a ‘criminal’ act.

Zimplats, which sent its company secretary Garikai Bera and head of corporate Affairs Busi Chindove,

failed to produce documents on its dealings with Brainworks. The committee ordered the company to bring the documents at its next meeting and that chief executive, Alex Mhembere should attend the sitting.

“It’s difficult for us, we want to get to the conclusion of this matter but it’s a problem when there are no documents,” said Wadyajena.

Related Posts
CBZ Insurance gets nod to go ahead with $1 mill rights issue
CBZ Insurance gets nod to go ahead with $1 mill rights issue
HARARE, – CBZ Insurance shareholders on Monday approved a resolution to raise $1 million through a rights issue aimed at boosting its underwriting capacity at the company’s extraordinary general meeting. “The ...
READ MORE
Sustainable strategies to foster mining growth
Sustainable strategies to foster mining growth
HARARE,– Mining is in most cases a long term investment which demands huge capital outlays with benefits to be enjoyed many years after expenditure of money in exploration, surveys, infrastructure ...
READ MORE
‘Holistic export strategy should spur growth’
‘Holistic export strategy should spur growth’
HRARARE - Government has been called to engage industry, shipping and clearance agents and other export-chain stakeholders in the formulation of a comprehensive country export strategy that will leverage the ...
READ MORE
NSSA buys 10pct of NicozDiamond shares
NSSA buys 10pct of NicozDiamond shares
HARARE,– State run pension fund, National Social Security Authority (NSSA), on Wednesday bought  56.6 million shares, 10 percent of Zimbabwe’s largest short-term insurer NicozDiamond’s total issued share capital, that were ...
READ MORE
US company under investigation over Robert Mugabe links
US company under investigation over Robert Mugabe links
NEW YORK - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is again under scrutiny by authorities in the United States. This time, the investigation is focused on its $150 million investment in a ...
READ MORE
Third party insurance: Motorists fleeced
Third party insurance: Motorists fleeced
Fly by night third party insurance agents that have mushroomed at the doorsteps of post offices and ZINARA premises dotted around the country have come under fire for prejudicing motorists. ...
READ MORE
SABMiller Africa touts Chibuku Super to grow revenue
SABMiller Africa touts Chibuku Super to grow revenue
BULAWAYO, – SABMiller says its Zimbabwean subsidiary – Delta Beverages’ low-cost, mass market sorghum beer – Chibuku Super is key to the growth of the group’s revenue as it turns ...
READ MORE
SOMALIA BANKING FIRST ATM
Robert Mugabe finally pays government workers
HARARE - Civil servants have received their outstanding December salaries as promised by the embattled government.   The Apex Council leadership confirmed the development but said they will engage the government this ...
READ MORE
National Foods Holdings records 3% decline in revenue
National Foods Holdings records 3% decline in revenue
NATIONAL Foods Holdings Limited has recorded a 3% decline in revenue to $78,3 million for the first quarter ending September 30, 2015, due to a reduction in flour pricing. TARISAI MANDIZHA   Speaking ...
READ MORE
Delta, Econet in top 250 African companies
Delta, Econet in top 250 African companies
LISTED Zimbabwean heavyweights Delta Corporation and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe continue to be the only two local firms making the Top 250 African companies list. The list which is published annually by ...
READ MORE
CBZ Insurance gets nod to go ahead with
Sustainable strategies to foster mining growth
‘Holistic export strategy should spur growth’
NSSA buys 10pct of NicozDiamond shares
US company under investigation over Robert Mugabe links
Third party insurance: Motorists fleeced
SABMiller Africa touts Chibuku Super to grow revenue
Robert Mugabe finally pays government workers
National Foods Holdings records 3% decline in revenue
Delta, Econet in top 250 African companies

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News