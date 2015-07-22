News Ticker

Insurance firms testify in LASCH case

22nd July 2015 Staff Reporter Business 27

First Mutual Life Insurance and Hamilton Insurance have been hauled before the Harare magistrates court to testify in the LASCH executives fraud and money laundering trial.

However the two companies deny ever conniving with the accused to fleece struggling farmers

The two insurance companies however said they failed to understand why such a good project collapsed.

During cross examination by the defence lawyer Mugove Mazani, First Mutual Life Executive, Colleta Simbanegavi said the project appears to be good as she does not have facts to support those who say the project was fraudulent.

Simbanegavi said the company received only US$8 000 from LASCH Investments.

Contrary to the claim that Hamilton were paid US$130 000 by LASCH, Hamilton General Manager, Allen Nyatsamba clarified that US$100 000 was deposited into the LASCH account as collateral and US$30 000 was paid as insurance by the company.

However, the defence lawyer filed an application for discharge at the close of the state case.

Magistrate Sandra Mupindu remanded the matter to the 5th of August for the ruling.

Meanwhile, a harare man, Tedius Kafera has appeared before regional magistrate, Noah Mupeiwa on allegations of raping his then 13-year-old daughter in South Africa.

The accused’s lawyer, Clemence Ngweshiwa then stunned the court when he claimed that the arresting officer in the matter as the culprit who raped the complainant.

