News Ticker

Starbucks is finally arrives in SA

14th July 2015 Staff Reporter Business 34

STARBUCKS, the world’s largest coffee chain, will soon open stores across South Africa after the New York Stock Exchange-listed company signed a licence agreement with Taste Holdings, the South African management group.

Picture: REUTERS

Following the announcement on Tuesday, shares in Taste Holdings surged 20% to a record high of R5 in early trade, valuing the company at R1.48bn.

“We are very excited to be Starbucks’ partner in Southern Africa. As we’ve visited numerous Starbucks markets and partners around the world we’ve come to realise that we share similar core values, including a commitment to localisation and uplifting both direct and indirect partners,” said Taste CEO Carlo Gonzaga.

The agreement gives Taste the exclusive rights to develop Starbucks outlets in South Africa. It will own and operate the stores directly. The group already holds the licence agreement to develop US brand Domino’s Pizza in South Africa.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks today has more than 22,000 stores around the globe.

“We are proud to be bringing Starbucks to South Africa next year. The coffee market here is vibrant and growing fast. We want to be part of that growth,” said Kris Engskov, president of Starbucks Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership will create jobs as each Starbucks store opens, along with new positions at the Taste support office in Johannesburg. Taste expects the skills transfer into South Africa and localisation opportunities in the supply chain to have a material impact.

Starbucks and Taste have also committed to continuing Taste’s Changing Lanes programme, in which the local group employs predominantly unemployed youths directly from the communities where it trades.

“Starbucks sources a considerable amount of its global, high-quality coffee from farms in sub-Saharan Africa, in partnership with our network of farmer support and agronomy centres in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania. We are proud to be able to offer some of the best African coffees in the world to more customers in the region,” Mr Gonzaga said.

As with Domino’s Pizza and other greenfields operations, Taste will incur one-off costs as it establishes the Starbucks business locally. These costs will include training and travel costs even before the first store opens, other marketing expenses, and spending on IT and other infrastructure.

“Starbucks is one of the few truly global brands not represented in Southern Africa, and this addition to the Taste portfolio complements its licensed portfolio, which currently includes Domino’s Pizza in the food division and watch brands such as Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Hublot, Rado and Longines in its luxury goods division,” Taste Holdings said. – Bdlive

Related Posts
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
MEIKLES Limited has appointed James Mushore as one of the company’s board members. In a statement, Meikles said Mushore, a chartered accountant-turned banker with over 30 years’ experience, was instrumental in ...
READ MORE
Retailers cry foul over “6mln vendors” as economic woes mount
Retailers cry foul over “6mln vendors” as economic woes mount
HARARE– The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers on Thursday engaged the vendors union for the first time to address the issue of declining business as over 5,7 million vendors, close to ...
READ MORE
German head of sub-Saharan Africa visits Zimbabwe
German head of sub-Saharan Africa visits Zimbabwe
HARARE,– The German director for sub-Saharan Africa and Sahel regions, Georg Schmidt is in the country on a two-day visit and is expected to among others meet with government officials, ...
READ MORE
Beitbridge Juice Company taps into SA market
Beitbridge Juice Company taps into SA market
Schweppes Zimbabwe’ subsidiary Beitbridge Juicing Company (BJC) has begun exporting its products into neighbouring South Africa in move that disintegrates its simplistic ‘vertical integration’ within the Group. BJC is a supplier ...
READ MORE
Corporate Bankruptcies Hit SMEs Harder
Corporate Bankruptcies Hit SMEs Harder
AN economist and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) advisor has revealed that between 20 and 30 small to medium scale enterprises (SMEs) are being driven to the brink each time ...
READ MORE
Turnall gets $1mln Dimaf funding, seeks more
Turnall gets $1mln Dimaf funding, seeks more
HARARE,– Turnall Holdings says it has secured $1 million from the Distressed Marginalised Areas Fund (Dimaf), but the company is still pursuing other financing options to recapitalise operations. Managing Director Caleb ...
READ MORE
Delta Q1 revenue down 11pct as demand weakens
Delta Q1 revenue down 11pct as demand weakens
HARARE, - Beverage manufacturing Delta Corporation on Wednesday reported an 11 percent decline in revenue in the first quarter to June 30 on weak consumer demand in the face of ...
READ MORE
Chinamsa to borrow to clear IMF debt
Chinamsa to borrow to clear IMF debt
HARARE, – Zimbabwe will seek new loans from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and African Development Bank to stem the economic slowdown, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Thursday. The ...
READ MORE
BAT Zim posts $13mln FY after tax profit
BAT Zim posts $13mln FY after tax profit
HARARE – Cigarette maker British American Tobacco has reported a $13,4 million after tax profit for the full-year to December from $3,7 million registered in prior year after the company ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
Govt warned over proposed rescue fund
THE industrial development fund that government plans to set up to assist in the retooling of ailing companies should only benefit firms which have no access to other means of ...
READ MORE
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
Retailers cry foul over “6mln vendors” as economic
German head of sub-Saharan Africa visits Zimbabwe
Beitbridge Juice Company taps into SA market
Corporate Bankruptcies Hit SMEs Harder
Turnall gets $1mln Dimaf funding, seeks more
Delta Q1 revenue down 11pct as demand weakens
Chinamsa to borrow to clear IMF debt
BAT Zim posts $13mln FY after tax profit
Govt warned over proposed rescue fund

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News