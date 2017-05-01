Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board

MEIKLES Limited has appointed James Mushore as one of the company’s board members.

In a statement, Meikles said Mushore, a chartered accountant-turned banker with over 30 years’ experience, was instrumental in the setting up of National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe (NMB) in 1993, the first indigenous merchant bank.

He was NMBZ Holding’s chief executive officer and helped the company to have a dual listing on the London and Zimbabwe stock exchanges.

Mushore spent six years in the United Kingdom from 2004 to 2010, as a financial advisor to companies doing business in Southern Africa. Prior to founding NMB Bank Limited, he was a partner with Coopers & Lybrand in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

He is a former director of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, former chairperson of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Mushore stepped down from NMBZ last year due to ill health.