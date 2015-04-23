News Ticker

Elusive Tetrad investor says ready to inject $150mln, High Court to decide on fate of bank

23rd April 2015 Staff Reporter Business 2

HARARE,– Munyaradzi Kereke, the local representative of a shadowy prospective Tetrad Investment Bank investor on Wednesday met and assured restive creditors that a deal to rescue the financial institution was being finalised with government.

Elusive Tetrad investor says ready to inject $150mln, High Court to decide on fate of bank
Munyaradzi Kereke

 

Kereke, representing the Horizon Capital Consortium which is reportedly made up of Russian Sergey Pokusaev, the Zimbabwe government and some unnamed locals has proposed to inject about $150 million into the troubled bank but was taken aback by the recommendation of the provisional judicial manager, Winsley Militala to liquidate the bank.

Tetrad management and Militala have been trading accusations in the press over the judicial manager’s report, which recommended liquidation citing the absence of the proposed investor.

“We showed the judicial manager (Winsely Militala) documents from government that the transaction was being considered at various levels in government,” said Kereke.

“A general agreement between the government and the investor has already been reached.”

Although government’s involvement and interest in the deal remains unclear, Kereke said the investor had a financial instrument to buy shares of the bank and was currently conducting due diligence.

Pressed to give details about the deal so that creditors could make informed decisions, Kereke said government was “exuberant” about the deal and that its finalization would take time due to regulatory and other requirements that needed to be fulfilled.

He added that he could not provide further details on Pokusaev for fear of jeopardizing the deal.

“There is an explicit agreement of sale between government and the investor. I am not at liberty to disclose the name, identity and contact for obvious reasons. It’s a transaction between Horizon and shareholders,” he said, adding that there had been communication between government, shareholders and the investor.

Earlier on, Militala told the meeting that the bank whose total assets are worth $42,7 million and liabilities of $70 million should be liquidated.

“It is my own view that though appealing, the HCC deal has national interest enshrined in it, however without capital, the bank should be liquidated,” he said.

He said the bank’s money had been misappropriated and that there was need for further investigation.

“Footprints are there, money left the bank going to a particular house, if I knock and the door is opened but I cannot remove the asset from the home,” he said.

He said despite threats and intimidation he was going to stay put and accused management of approving loans without collateral.

“I am not resigning from Tetrad. I have a mandate and I am proceeding forthwith, taking and securing the assets,” said Militala.

On claims by Tetrad directors that he was reluctant to meet with Horizon, Militala said: “That is not correct, Horizon communicated to me about meeting with the principals in government.”

“The onus is on the shareholders to bring Horizon to the table since no one knows much about Horizon except the shareholders,” he said, adding that his letter requesting to meet with the investor had not been responded to.

“Since the deal had taken forever to consummate, the bank can be pulled out of liquidation if the investor is serious,” he added.

The decision on whether to liquidate the bank or place it under final judicial management would be made by a High Court judge on May 7.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Deposit Protection Corporation will also be updated on the outcome of the meeting of creditors as they are interested parties.

Related Posts
NQSRA to replace Bureau Veritas
NQSRA to replace Bureau Veritas
HARARE – Government says it is working on establishing the National Quality Standards Regulatory Authority (NQSRA) which will replace French firm Bureau Veritas in the role of assessing the quality ...
READ MORE
Meikles HY loss widens to $10,8 million
Meikles HY loss widens to $10,8 million
HARARE,– Diversified listed concern Meikles Limited on Thursday said its net loss accelerated to $10,8 million in the six months to September from $2,8 million during the same period last ...
READ MORE
Masiyiwa targets Kenya
Masiyiwa targets Kenya
ZIMBABWEAN-born telecommunications guru, Strive Masiyiwa, has partnered some international business executives to set up a multi-million-dollar green energy project in Kenya. BY Staff Reporter Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of Econet Wireless is ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
CZI welcomes indigenisation policy shift, analysts say law must be repealed
HARARE,– The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has welcomed President Robert Mugabe’s move to lower thresholds on the indigenisation policy, saying it “brings sobriety and a pragmatic tone to implementation” ...
READ MORE
Prominent lawyer Chinake replaces Morgan as Innscor chairman
Prominent lawyer Chinake replaces Morgan as Innscor chairman
HARARE, – FMCG conglomerate Innscor Africa has appointed a prominent lawyer Addington Chinake as its chairman, completing a reshuffle of its leadership team after waning fortunes last year. Chinake, who replaces ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime abandons indigenisation
Zimbabwe regime abandons indigenisation
GOVERNMENT has abandoned its populist indigenisation policy in a desperate attempt to lure offshore capital required to revive the country’s disintegrating economy. By Phillimon Mhlanga The move is meant to bailout a ...
READ MORE
National Foods HY profit declines to $8,7mln on poor maize business
National Foods HY profit declines to $8,7mln on poor maize business
HARARE,– National Foods Holdings has recorded a 4.7 percent decline in profit before tax to $8,78 million for the six months to December compared to last year due to the ...
READ MORE
Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Zimbabwe Set to Attract Investors
Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Zimbabwe Set to Attract Investors
HARARE — The Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) says the government’s plans to promulgate 13 laws to improve the ease of doing business by June is informed by World Bank reports. The ...
READ MORE
Swiss Re appoints Zimbabwean Madzinga as head of Middle East & Africa
Swiss Re appoints Zimbabwean Madzinga as head of Middle East & Africa
Swiss Re recently announced the appointed of Tavaziva (‘Tava’) Madzinga as its new Middle East and Africa Head. The appointment is effective from 1 November 2016. Tavaziva succeeds Frank O’Neill who was ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Minister Vows to Implement Suspended Import Ban Law
Zimbabwe Minister Vows to Implement Suspended Import Ban Law
HARARE — Zimbabwe’s Industry Minister Mike Bimha says the government is not going back on its proposed import ban on some commodities as it wants to boost production in local ...
READ MORE
NQSRA to replace Bureau Veritas
Meikles HY loss widens to $10,8 million
Masiyiwa targets Kenya
CZI welcomes indigenisation policy shift, analysts say law
Prominent lawyer Chinake replaces Morgan as Innscor chairman
Zimbabwe regime abandons indigenisation
National Foods HY profit declines to $8,7mln on
Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Zimbabwe Set
Swiss Re appoints Zimbabwean Madzinga as head of
Zimbabwe Minister Vows to Implement Suspended Import Ban

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News