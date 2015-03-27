NSSA ventures into banking

HARARE – The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has engaged an external audit company to craft a business strategy for its proposed bank.
Concerned by the high rate of bank failures within the country, NSSA is consulting a top auditing company in an effort to ensure the authority gets permission to set up a bank.
NSSA Chief Executive Officer James Matiza confirmed this.
Mr Matiza adds that NSSA will soon be submitting its business strategy for the proposed bank to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the external audit company will also focus on workable corporate governance systems.
“As an institution there is need to focus on transparency and accountability,” said Mr Matiza.
An investment banker Terrence Mukupe believes NSSA should focus on projects that have a potential of benefitting pensioners.
“Pensioners need to benefit and its one of the key priority areas that we need to focus on,” Mr Mukupe said.
The government has also reaffirmed its support for NSSA to set up a building society to facilitate the growth of pensioners’ investments.
ZIMBABWE’S industries are singing the blues as poor infrastructure, rampant corruption and depressed demand for local goods suppress manufacturing sector’s growth prospects.
Fidelity Mhlanga
This has seen industry’s capacity utilisation plunging from ...
HARARE,– Twelve Zimbabwean entrepreneurs are among the first group of 1,000 young business people selected to benefit from the $100 million Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), Africa’s largest philanthropic fund ...
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]
Pingback: AB InBev, SABMiller deal to cost Zimbabwe’s Delta bottling deal with Coca-Cola - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Despite heavy rains Zimbabwe’s Kariba Dam is only 15% full - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()