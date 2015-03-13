News Ticker

February inflation falls to -1.40pct

13th March 2015

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annualised inflation rate shed 0.12 percentage points on the January rate of -1.28 percent to -1.40 percent in February, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate gained 0.27 percentage points on the January rate of -0.34 percent to -0.07 percent in February, said the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

Inflation is seen remaining low this year as a way of price correction.

