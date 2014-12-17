CBZ’s insurance arm seeks $1mln through rights issue

HARARE, – The insurance subsidiary of Zimbabwe’s largest financial services group CBZ Holdings is seeking $1 million through a rights issue in a bid to boost its underwriting capacity, an official has said.
CBZ Insurance shareholders will on January 12 vote on the capital raising initiative for the short-term insurer as the group seeks to grow the business through its Bancassurance model. The company has a 4,45 percent market share in terms of gross premiums written and net premiums written, with Old Mutual and NicozDiamond being the market leaders.
“CBZ Insurance….is in the process of engaging its shareholders with a view of buttressing its business underwriting capacity through a rights issue. The company has operated profitably since dollarization and has experienced significant growth over the years,” group marketing and corporate affairs executive Laura Gwatiringa said in a written response to questions from The Source.
“The envisaged future business growth of the entity through a number of innovative products has seen the need for enhancing the organic growth through additional shareholder injected funds. It is critical that the entity be well capitalised for such purposes to avoid overtrading and exposing the available shareholder funds to risks associated with rapid growth.”
Short-term insurers gross premium written for the nine months to September, according to the latest report by the Insurance and Pension Commission, slightly declined to $153,20 million from $153,41 reported in the comparative period.
IPEC said all registered and operating insurers, except six, reported capital positions which were below the minimum regulatory requirement of $1,5 million with CBZ Insurance at $1,8 million.
Total profit after tax for non-life insurers decreased by 16.36 percent to $8.79 million for the nine months ended September 30 from $10,50 million in the prior year due to rising operating expenses. – The Source
