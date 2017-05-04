Inflation moves into positive territory

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year on year inflation rate for the month of February stood at 0.06 percent, after gaining 0.71 percentage points on the January 2017 rate of -0.65 percent, the statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

It marks the first time since February 2014 that Zimbabwe has been out of deflation, as consumer prices continue to rise. Inflation is expected to average 1.1 percent this year.

Month-on-month the inflation rate in February 2017 was 0.61 percent gaining 0.38 percentage points on the January 2017 rate of 0.23 percent, Zimstat said.