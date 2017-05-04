News Ticker

Inflation moves into positive territory

17th March 2017 Staff Reporter Business 64

HARARE,–  Zimbabwe’s year on year inflation rate for the month of February stood at 0.06 percent, after gaining 0.71 percentage points on the January 2017 rate of -0.65 percent, the statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

It marks the first time since February 2014 that Zimbabwe has been out of deflation, as consumer prices continue to rise.  Inflation is expected to average 1.1 percent this year.

Month-on-month the inflation rate in February 2017 was 0.61 percent gaining 0.38 percentage points on the January 2017 rate of 0.23 percent, Zimstat said.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

28 Comments on Inflation moves into positive territory

  1. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..

    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!

    Reply

  3. Hi I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was
    looking on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and
    a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your
    RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please
    do keep up the awesome job.

    Reply

  4. Hi, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, because this time i am reading this fantastic informative paragraph here
    at my residence.

    Reply

  6. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
    and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to offer something again and help others such as you helped
    me.

    Reply

  7. This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to
    keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
    my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved
    what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Reply

  9. Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had
    written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers? I’d really
    appreciate it.

    Reply

  10. I’ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find
    your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please permit me know so that I may subscribe.

    Thanks.

    Reply

  11. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog.
    You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to
    write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.

    Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!

    Reply

  12. Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it
    in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.

    Reply

  16. I’m really enjoying the design and layout
    of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit
    more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Excellent work!

    Reply

  17. Definitely consider that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the
    internet the easiest thing to understand of. I say to you, I
    definitely get annoyed while other folks think about worries that
    they just do not recognise about. You managed
    to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing
    without having side effect , other people could take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thank you

    Reply

  20. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your
    stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic.
    I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are
    stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and
    you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you.
    This is actually a tremendous website.

    Reply

  22. you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing.
    It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece.
    you have performed a great task in this subject!

    Reply

  23. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading
    it, you are a great author. I will remember to bookmark
    your blog and will often come back very soon. I want to
    encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!

    Reply

  24. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its
    aided me. Good job.

    Reply

  28. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after going through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Regardless, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
    back often!

    Reply

36 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Schweppes Zimbabwe’s Best Fruits unit to set up $10mln plant in Matabeleland – 263AfricaNews
  3. Swan Wand
  4. funny videos
  5. Download 1Z0-440 Certification Dumps
  6. healthy food verona
  7. mobile forex app
  8. buy youtube views cheap
  9. spy
  10. Aerobic headworn microphones
  11. backgammon game
  12. app download for windows
  13. g vibe
  14. bondage toys
  15. sex toy review
  16. butt plug
  17. buying dildos
  18. adam and eve
  19. fengshui bedroom idea
  20. Freshest food
  21. Anal Thrusting Vibrator
  22. Thermoforming equipment
  23. full version pc games download
  24. 福井脱毛
  25. 福井脱毛
  26. China Import
  27. piano lessons in atlanta now for free
  28. how to make money online in 2017
  29. 100% kona
  30. Water plumber
  31. home page
  32. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  33. european dating
  34. Glass Dildos
  35. oral surgery daytona
  36. Hollow Strap On Dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News