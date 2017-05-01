Tongaat fingered in plot to topple Mugabe

Harare – South African sugar company Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwean unit has been fingered in a plot to remove Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

According to a story carried by state-owned The Sunday Mail as well as the privately owned The Standard, Tongaat allegedly “helped” with funding for the plot to remove Mugabe from power “even by killing him”.

The two papers quoted the country’s Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing Tongaat Hulett of being part of the plot.

Speaking at the election campaign launch for his wife Auxilia Mnangagwa, Mnangagwa said: “We are aware that Tongaat Hulett and Bikita Minerals were sponsoring the botched project to topple Mugabe through unscrupulous means.

“I am sure you heard that President Mugabe recently relieved Bhasikiti of his duties,” said Mnangagwa referring to Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti who was fired by Mugabe last week.

“Bhasikiti was fired because of Tongaat Hulett and they should be warned that we will not hesitate to deal with them,” said the VP without elaborating.

Tongaat now joins the list of people fingered in the plot.

Several people including the country’s former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and the former minister of state in the president’s office Didymus Mutasa have also been accused of plotting to kill Mugabe.

Officials from Tongaat Hulett could not be reached for comment.