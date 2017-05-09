Tsvangirai accuses Mnangagwa of scaring investors away

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday accused Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa of scaring away potential investors and promoting hate speech after he threatened to clamp down on foreign firms that allegedly funded ex-Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s faction.

Tsvangirai, in a statement, said: “A Vice-President who threatens investors with death for an undefined crime has no place in the 21st century. As the MDC, we strongly condemn the uttering of such crude and unlawful threatening statements by any individual, more so by a man who has a sordid and soiled history especially in regard to the Gukurahundi genocide.”

Mnangagwa at the weekend told Zanu PF supporters in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency that he was “trained to kill” and would, in due course, deal with Tongaat Hullet and Bikita Minerals for their alleged support of the “Gamatox faction” in Zanu PF.

Tsvangirai added: “Mnangagwa has over the years been accused of being one of the architects of the State-sponsored genocide in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces soon after Independence. He was then the Minister for State Security.

The former Premier said: “His chilling statement is a vindication of what we have said all along that the leopard will always remain faithful to its spots and even if they had committed a crime, the legal route is more civilised than death threats.”

The threats against Tongaat Hullet and Bikita Minerals came as the country was busy trying to woo new foreign direct investment to stem further economic decline.

The two companies employ thousands and have invested millions in building communal clinics and schools within the areas they operate in.