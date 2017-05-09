News Ticker

Tsvangirai accuses Mnangagwa of scaring investors away

24th February 2015 Staff Reporter Business 34

Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) said youth should spearhead the mobilization of Zimbabweans to vote

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday accused Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa of scaring away potential investors and promoting hate speech after he threatened to clamp down on foreign firms that allegedly funded ex-Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s faction.

Tsvangirai, in a statement, said: “A Vice-President who threatens investors with death for an undefined crime has no place in the 21st century. As the MDC, we strongly condemn the uttering of such crude and unlawful threatening statements by any individual, more so by a man who has a sordid and soiled history especially in regard to the Gukurahundi genocide.”

Mnangagwa at the weekend told Zanu PF supporters in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency that he was “trained to kill” and would, in due course, deal with Tongaat Hullet and Bikita Minerals for their alleged support of the “Gamatox faction” in Zanu PF.

Tsvangirai added: “Mnangagwa has over the years been accused of being one of the architects of the State-sponsored genocide in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces soon after Independence. He was then the Minister for State Security.

The former Premier said: “His chilling statement is a vindication of what we have said all along that the leopard will always remain faithful to its spots and even if they had committed a crime, the legal route is more civilised than death threats.”

The threats against Tongaat Hullet and Bikita Minerals came as the country was busy trying to woo new foreign direct investment to stem further economic decline.

The two companies employ thousands and have invested millions in building communal clinics and schools within the areas they operate in.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

34 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. PPC Zimbabwe cement volumes up 9pct - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. Google
  4. forex live signal
  5. Free Internet Radio
  6. G502 Proteus Core
  7. audio spionaj
  8. iran backgammon
  9. CAT-280 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  10. anal beads
  11. Cheap Phentermine
  12. porn stories
  13. data recovery software
  14. Thrusting Vibrator
  15. Phentermine Over The Counter
  16. xhospital bed head unit
  17. apps for pc
  18. 福井脱毛
  19. Cheap Arizona Diamondbacks Jerseys
  20. buy kona
  21. Ventura
  22. LED Light Tubes Solutions Sanlibang
  23. motu and patlu games
  24. real estate daytona
  25. Decoden
  26. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  27. fishing reel repair
  28. lesbian
  29. Strap On Dildo
  30. G502 vs G602,G502,G602
  31. Cherry MX switches,Cherry MX
  32. Desert tan military boots
  33. business directory in los angeles
  34. web application development companies in usa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News