January inflation rises to -0.65pct

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate gained 0.28 percentage points in January to -0.65 percent, the statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the rate was 0.23 percent in January after gaining 0.18 percentage points on the December 2016 rate of 0.06 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics (Zimstat) said.

Inflation is expected to average 1.1 percent this year.