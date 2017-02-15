News Ticker

January inflation rises to -0.65pct

15th February 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate gained 0.28 percentage points in January to -0.65 percent, the statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the rate was 0.23 percent in January after gaining 0.18 percentage points on the December 2016 rate of 0.06 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics (Zimstat) said.

Inflation is expected to average 1.1 percent this year.

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

