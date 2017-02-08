News Ticker

Government policy to ban imports yield results

8th February 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE – Government will continue to play its facilitator role by improving the business climate and addressing major constraints affecting the business community thereby opening local companies to international financiers and partnerships so as to improve production.

This was said by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he officially opened the first baking centre in Southern Africa in Harare.

Officially launching Lesaffre Baking Company that acquired 60 percent stake in the former Anchor Yeast Company in a transaction valued at US$14 million, Vice President Mnangagwa says such a partnership is a result of government policies such as the statutory instrument 64 of 2016 and SI 126 of 2014 which removed certain products from the open general import licence.

He commended the French company for investing and showing confidence in the Zimbabwean economy as it brought about necessary skills transfer, technological development and employment creation as envisaged in ZIMASSET.

Lesaffre chief executive officer Mr Michael Nyabadza chronicled the difficult business environment his company faced before the partnership with general manager Mr Bernard Laguerre noting the baking centre will change the industry’s landscape in Zimbabwe and the region.

Government’s doors are open to the private sector to discuss challenges and how to overcome them, says Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha.

As part of the company’s social responsibility the baking centre will also equip some vulnerable children in orphanage homes with life baking skills to enable them to find employment. – ZBC

Related Posts
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed to $2,1mln
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed to $2,1mln
HARARE, – Struggling engineering concern Zeco Holdings has narrowed its loss to $2,1 million for the full year to December from $$4,7 million in prior comparative period on cost cuts, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Resolve to Quit Drinking Beer, Upgrade Education
Zimbabweans Resolve to Quit Drinking Beer, Upgrade Education
MUTARE, MANICALAND—Millions of people make new year resolutions every year and some of them struggle to meet set targets. Zimbabweans are fond of making resolutions that include quitting drinking beer, getting ...
READ MORE
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue declines 10pct
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue declines 10pct
HARARE,– Beverage maker Delta Corporation revenue for the third quarter to December was down 10 percent on weakening demand for its product mix, the company announced on Tuesday, warning of ...
READ MORE
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Property baron Nicholas van Hoogstraten leaves the High Court, March 29, 2004 in London, England. Hoogstraten, who was cleared last year of involvement in the killing of a former business associate, is appealing against asset-freezing orders and a £5 million civil court judgment obtained against him by the dead man's family. (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Nicholas van Hoogstraten
Van Hoogstraten fights RTG management over NSSA debt restructuring
Harare – Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) shareholder Nick Van Hoogstraten has opposed the group’s decision to restructure a $10 million NSSA loan, arguing that the initial loan was not used ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean reform a smokescreen to save the ruling party
Zimbabwean reform a smokescreen to save the ruling party
THE question doing the rounds in Zimbabwe is how President Robert Mugabe did not know his government had been robbed of billions of dollars in diamond revenues by mining companies ...
READ MORE
FML Plunges To US$5m Loss
FML Plunges To US$5m Loss
FIRST Mutual Holdings (FML) has plunged into a huge loss after its insurance business incurred huge claims during the year to December 31, 2014.   The group posted a loss of US$5 ...
READ MORE
Retailers lose out to desperate street vendors
Retailers lose out to desperate street vendors
Harare - The cries of street vendors have become the soundtrack to Zimbabwe's collapsing economy as increasing numbers of the unemployed try to eke out a living, leaving shopkeepers - ...
READ MORE
Air Zimbabwe Pilots Dump Airline, No Pay in 3 Years
Air Zimbabwe Pilots Dump Airline, No Pay in 3 Years
HARARE — Air Zimbabwe pilots, who have not received their pay since 2013 have told parliament that their conditions of service are so bad that some of their colleagues have ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe tightens border controls on imported goods
Zimbabwe tightens border controls on imported goods
ZIMBABWE has introduced custom-control measures aimed at reducing the inflow of smuggled and inferior goods, and boosting its revenue from customs duty. Goods being exported to Zimbabwe will have to undergo ...
READ MORE
Tax arrears hit US$1bn
Tax arrears hit US$1bn
THE amount of tax outstanding to government has reached US$1 billion, highlighting the escalating crisis in the country characterised by company closures and job losses, the Financial Gazette can report.At ...
READ MORE
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed
Zimbabweans Resolve to Quit Drinking Beer, Upgrade Education
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue
Van Hoogstraten fights RTG management over NSSA debt
Zimbabwean reform a smokescreen to save the ruling
FML Plunges To US$5m Loss
Retailers lose out to desperate street vendors
Air Zimbabwe Pilots Dump Airline, No Pay in
Zimbabwe tightens border controls on imported goods
Tax arrears hit US$1bn

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News