Government policy to ban imports yield results

HARARE – Government will continue to play its facilitator role by improving the business climate and addressing major constraints affecting the business community thereby opening local companies to international financiers and partnerships so as to improve production.

This was said by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he officially opened the first baking centre in Southern Africa in Harare.

Officially launching Lesaffre Baking Company that acquired 60 percent stake in the former Anchor Yeast Company in a transaction valued at US$14 million, Vice President Mnangagwa says such a partnership is a result of government policies such as the statutory instrument 64 of 2016 and SI 126 of 2014 which removed certain products from the open general import licence.

He commended the French company for investing and showing confidence in the Zimbabwean economy as it brought about necessary skills transfer, technological development and employment creation as envisaged in ZIMASSET.

Lesaffre chief executive officer Mr Michael Nyabadza chronicled the difficult business environment his company faced before the partnership with general manager Mr Bernard Laguerre noting the baking centre will change the industry’s landscape in Zimbabwe and the region.

Government’s doors are open to the private sector to discuss challenges and how to overcome them, says Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha.

As part of the company’s social responsibility the baking centre will also equip some vulnerable children in orphanage homes with life baking skills to enable them to find employment. – ZBC