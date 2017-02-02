Ok Zimbabwe CEO Zireva retires

HARARE,– OK Zimbabwe, the country’s largest retail group, has announced the retirement of long-serving chief executive Willard Zireva.
In a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) filing on Wednesday, OK Zimbabwe said Zireva would leave the company at the end of March.
“The Board of OK Zimbabwe Limited announced that Mr. Willard Zireva, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will leave the Company on the 31st of March 2017 having decided to take early retirement,” OK said in a statement.
Zireva, who will also step down from the Board following his retirement, will be replaced by current OK Zimbabwe finance director Alex Siyavora with effect from April 1.
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s self administered pension funds have reported a 29 percent growth in contributions to $505 million for the fourth quarter ending December compared to last year spurred by payment ...
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has tampered expectations of immediate financial assistance to the country’s private sector by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector lending arm ...
BULAWAYO,– Former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo has joined South Africa’s Impala Platinum, the world’s second largest platinum producer and Zimplats’ parent company, as an independent non-executive director, ...
