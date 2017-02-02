News Ticker

Ok Zimbabwe CEO Zireva retires

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE,– OK Zimbabwe, the country’s largest retail group, has announced the retirement of long-serving chief executive Willard Zireva.

In a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) filing on Wednesday, OK Zimbabwe said Zireva would leave the company at the end of March.

“The Board of OK Zimbabwe Limited announced that Mr. Willard Zireva, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will leave the Company on the 31st of March 2017 having decided to take early retirement,” OK said in a statement.

Zireva, who will also step down from the Board following his retirement, will be replaced by current OK Zimbabwe finance director Alex Siyavora with effect from April 1.

